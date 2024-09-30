Hogs Offensive Line Befuddles Pittman for Second Straight Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has been coaching college football for since 1991. For the overwhelming majority of them, he has one job, coach the offensive line.
Yet, despite a successful start on the ground over the first four weeks of the season, the offensive line is one of the weaker links on the Razorbacks. Pittman admitted it himself, especially in pass protection.
"Difference is we had 10 more last week [against Auburn]," Pittman said. "Four less this week. So, it certainly feels different. But, as far as the result on the field, didn’t really look a whole lot different I didn’t think. If it’s something new, now you can correct it. But, there wasn’t a whole lot of new out there that we hadn’t seen."
If fans think they've been tricked into rewatching a similar script to last year, they would be right. It's the same tenor and chain of events that threw the offensive front into disarray last year. Devon Manuel could never recover from a stinger suffered early in the season, exposing the Hogs' lack of depth in 2023.
Pittman swore he made sweeping changes in the offseason. He brought in new offensive line coach Eric Mateos and supported him wherever necessary. Pittman praised Mateos' personability at SEC Media Days.
"There are different routes to the problem," Pittman said. "May not just be between the ears. It may be life, home, girlfriend. That's why I found Eric is great at that. The kids know he loves them and thinks about them and cares about them."
Pittman also insisted in that they went 3-for-3 in the portal bringing in transfers Fernando Carmona Jr, Keyshawn Blackstock and Addison Nichols.
"I like the edge," Pittman said on the initial SEC teleconference call in August. "I like the tackles. I feel like we hit in the portal. I like how Addison Nichols is playing there at center."
Just over a month later, Pittman is striking a very different tone. A back injury to Patrick Kutas has bled into the midway point of the season despite initial reports that the injury was not long term. Pittman has also changed his tune on the center position after multiple weeks in a row with at least one noticeable bad snap.
"One was definitely wide and I talked to him and Eric talked to him," Pittman said. "That’s one too many and we’ve got to get it fixed. He’s trying awful hard. He’s a good kid. We’ve got to have consistency there."
Quarterback Taylen Green leads college football along with seven other players with five fumbles, many of them due to a combination of bad snaps and poor protection, including the play that sealed Arkansas' fate against Texas A&M.
The players are not void of blame. They are the ones performing on the field, but this is the second straight season that Arkansas' offensive line is in shambles before the midpoint of the season with just one injury under two different offensive coordinators, two different offensive line coaches and almost entirely new players. Only right guard Josh Braun is a returning starter.
Arkansas will now limp into the teeth of SEC play against No. 4 Tennessee for the conference home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.