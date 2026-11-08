The Arkansas Razorbacks fell just short of a third straight victory inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, falling to the Auburn Tigers 26-23.

The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) built a 10-0 lead but couldn't put enough distance between themselves and the Tigers. Two missed field goals and an inconsistent passing game left opportunities on the field before Auburn pulled ahead for good with 33 seconds remaining.

Arkansas now returns to Fayetteville to face South Carolina for the first time since 2022, with questions to answer about its offense and another close loss to move past.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Razorbacks’ Passing Struggles

The Arkansas Razorbacks' offense under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey struggled against the Tigers' defense, once again failing to find ways to help the Hogs' defense, as the Razorbacks held the Tigers to only 3 points in the first half.

KJ Jackson struggled all afternoon, failing to make the right reads and forcing throws into contested windows as the Hogs never got the passing game going, as Jackson completed 14-of-30 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson looks to throw against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

With the struggles of KJ Jackson, its forced many Arkansas fans to have concerns about whether the Razorbacks should consider making a change at quarterback. Perhaps a move that allows Memphis transfer AJ Hill a chance to make his case for the starting job.

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The Razorbacks' defense did all they could against the Tigers to give them a chance to win, but the offense failed to sustain drives, forcing the Razorbacks to stay on the field longer than they wanted, and their defenders were completely gassed.

Khmori House led Arkansas with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss. The Razorbacks finished with eight tackles for loss as a team.

Those negative plays helped Arkansas slow the Tigers, but Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown eventually found ways to hurt the Razorbacks with his mobility.

The Hogs' defense created pressure throughout the game and stayed in the backfield as the Razorbacks finished with 8 tackles for loss as a team.

Inconsistent Field Goal Attempts

Kicker Max Gilbert missed attempts from 51- and 53 yards, leaving Arkansas without points on two possessions in a game that was ultimately decided by three.

Gilbert's real struggle has been from 50 yards and beyond, as he is currently 1-for-7 this season after missing a 53-yard attempt and a 51-yard attempt against the Tigers.

Gilbert has shown he can connect from that distance, making a 55-yarder against his former team, Tennessee, on Oct. 10. Against Auburn, however, Arkansas couldn't get the same result.

Despite another heartbreaking loss, the Razorbacks will quickly have to hit the reset button and turn their attention to next week, as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks next Saturday night in Fayetteville for their third game of the season.

The Razorbacks now turn their attention to South Carolina. The matchup also brings former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles back to Fayetteville after he directed the Razorbacks' offense from 2020-22 before leaving for TCU.

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