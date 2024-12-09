Razorbacks Make Offer to NFL Prospect in Transfer Portal
Arkansas will be fighting the Texas Tech Red Raiders for more than just the Liberty Bowl championship that'll be played Dec. 27 in Memphis. The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are also involved in the battle for a Wisconsin defensive lineman who entered the transfer portal four days ago.
James Thompson Jr. announced on X this afternoon that he has received a scholarship offer from Arkansas. He posted that he's also received offers from Auburn, Texas Tech, Stanford, Cal, Illinois and Cincinnati.
Thompson, 6-5 and 295 pounds, announced Dec. 5 his plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal. In addition to the Arkansas offer, he also has received offers from Illinois, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and California on Monday.
A gifted run stopper, he ideally projects as a nose tackle in the NFL. That scouting report says he has the body and ability to occupy multiple blockers, making space for teammates to make tackles. He has a high-energy motor and doesn't take plays off.
Thompson is also a three-time Academic All Big 10 selection. He was a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals while graduating in 2020 from Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He missed most of the 2024 season with a torn pectoral muscle after starting 18 of the Badgers' previous 20 games in the 2022 and '23 seasons. He played in all 39 games his first three years after redshirting his first year on the Wisconsin campus.
Thompson led the Badgers' defensive linemen with 29 tackles in 2023, following the 22 he registered the season before. He totaled five sacks in those two years, and had 5.5 tackles for loss in 2023 and 6.5 for loss in '22.
He worked hard to return from the torn pectoral muscle in 2024 and played in the Nebraska game prior to Thanksgiving.
He was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals as a member of the 2020 senior class at Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.