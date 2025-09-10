Arkansas Razorbacks have built momentum for Top 70 prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks appear to be in solid position at the early stages for one of the top 2028 athletes in the nation, Kamieon Compton-Nero.
The 6-foot-3, 180 pound rising sophomore was electric for Rejoice Christian during his freshman year, recording 1,695 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns while lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
His performance helped lead Rejoice Christian to an Oklahoma Class A, Division I State Championship in 2024.
Compton-Nero is considered one of the top players in his class at No. 66 overall, No. 5 athlete and No. 1 player in Oklahoma, according to 247sports.
Although the season hasn't started off like Compton-Nero planned, Rejoice Christian is looking to hit the reset button after falling to Class 3A Cascia Hall Prep 21-14.
"The season is going good, we are 1-1 so far," Compton-Nero said. "We took a loss to a 3A class team with four starters out. We will get it done this year though and try to win back-to-back championships."
While Compton-Nero was invited to attend Arkansas' season opener against Alabama A&M in Fayetteville, he had to reschedule and come for the Notre Dame game.
That weekend is already shaping up to be a huge recruiting weekend with so many 2027, 2028 and 2029 prospects expected to be in attendance.
"Yes, I'm super excited about being back in Fayetteville for the Notre Dame game," Compton-Nero said. "The Hogs saw me first, so means a ton to me to get back and see the coaches, especially Coach [Charles] Woodson."
Arkansas was the first program to offer Compton-Nero, Jan. 9, following his freshman season despite him still being relatively new to the sport after mainly playing basketball for a number of years.
Since his offer, Compton-Nero has made a couple of trips to Northwest Arkansas to meet with coaches for an unofficial visit February and attend a camp in June.
Compton-Nero continues to leave glowing reviews of the Arkansas program which shows the type of culture Pittman has instilled in his program.
"I have loved my time at Arkansas and they do what you can to stay in contact with a me during my freshman and sophomore years," Compton Nero said. "I've got 11 or 12 offers so far, all the teams are in the mix, but I'm focused today on the SEC and how good of a fit it is for me.
"My main goal each day is staying focused on trying to get better each and everyday and have fun playing ball in high school."
If there is one area Arkansas' defensive staff has done exceptionally well over the past three years is on the recruiting trail.
Woodson has been one of Arkansas' most dependable recruiters to date, signing 4-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 4-star defensive lineman Kevin Oatis and 4-star athlete JuJu Pope (transferred this spring).
From a 247sports composite view, Compton-Nero would be among the top prospects Woodson to sign, if he decides to commit to Arkansas at some point in the future.
The foundation of recruiting still depends on developing relationships with prospects very early on, and in Woodson's case he was in there very early.
Compton-Nero currently has other offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU, BYU, Arizona State, Boston College and more.