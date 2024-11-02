Razorbacks Pierced By Dart, Ole Miss in Historic Blowout
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas started the season by going 10-for-10 on touchdown drives against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. On Saturday against Ole Miss, It was Arkansas' turn to play the role of Pine Bluff. Ole Miss beat Arkansas 63-31, behind 515 passing yards from Jaxson Dart.
"Very disappointed," coach Sam Pittman said. "I felt like we had them ready to play. Obviously that wasn't the case."
Ole Miss wasn't quite perfect, scoring touchdowns on seven of its first 10 drives, including four in a row starting with the final drive of the first half.
One of the three drives that Ole Miss didn't score was thanks to a goal-line stand on the opening drive. It was promptly rectified by a strip-sack fumble for a touchdown scored by defensive end Jared Ivey.
Arkansas found themselves down 35-10 at halftime with Ole Miss getting the ball first to start the second half, Pittman tried to energize his players in the locker room, but to no avail.
"His message was this second half is going to show who we are as players," defensive end Landon Jackson said. "If we go out there and just roll over, then that shows who you are as a man. But we can go out there and keep fighting."
Quarterback Jaxson Dart found his favorite target in the first half and the Arkansas defense never adjusted even after Pittman's plea. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins finished with eight catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns. It's a new school record for most passing yards allowed to a single receiver in a game, shattering the old record set by Auburn's Willie Gosha in 1995 (222).
Watkins wasn't the only receiver to have a breakout game. Ole Miss passed for 562 yards, the most that the Razorbacks have ever allowed in a single game, breaking the record of 559 against a Bryce Young led Alabama team in 2021.
"I just thought the game plan that the coaches brought to us was awesome,” Dart said. “We were able to just attack some vulnerabilities we felt in the back end [of the defense].
Ole Miss did all its damage without Tre Harris, the team's leading receiver with 987 yards, good for second in the country, Cayden Lee had five catches for 127 yards. Dae'Quan Wright also had nine catches for 99 yards, as Dart continued to throw darts all over the field.
"I don’t think it affected us even though we knew we were going to have to probably double cover Tre," Pittman said about preparing for Harris all week. "We probably should’ve went that way with Watkins."
Arkansas' offense was rather anemic in comparison. Taylen Green finished the day 10-for-14 for 158 yards, but was sacked five times. Ole Miss came into the day second in the nation with 34 sacks and had no problem picking up eight more between both Green and backup Malachi Singleton.
The game had gotten so far out of hand that Singleton relieved Green early in the third quarter. He did show more signs of life than Green, leading Arkansas to three touchdowns in garbage time, but the damage was already done.
Arkansas now has an open week to lick its wounds before welcoming No. 6 Texas to Fayetteville 11 a.m. Nov 16.