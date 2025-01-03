Hogs Expected to Host ACC Wide Receiver for Official Visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Ismael Cisse is expected to visit Arkansas this week, according to a report.
Cisse announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Dec. 28 just before the winter window closed. He received an offer from Arkansas Thursday evening.
After redshirting during in 2023 as a true freshman, Cisse (6-foot, 200 pounds) returned to Stanford and was a major factor in the offense early on with 24 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns through the Cardinal's first six games. He then went on to catch just two passes for 25 yards the remainder of the regular season as Stanford finished with a 3-9 record and two conference victories.
As a recruit, Cisse signed with the Cardinal rated a 3-star prospect out of Englewood, Colorado. He was ranked No. 1,104 overall prospect, No. 157 among wide receivers and No. 7 player in his state.
Over his four-year high school career, he caught 118 passes for 2,054 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had a knack for the big play averaging over 19 yards per catch during his senior season.
Under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the Razorbacks were one of the most explosive units in college football this season averaging 456 yards of total offense which was good for No. 10 nationally. Arkansas produced 246 plays that exceeded 10 yards (No. 2), 76 that went for 20+ yards (No. 14) and one of six power conference programs with four or more plays of 70+ yards.
Arkansas will have to replace a ton of production this offseason in the receiver room as senior Andrew Armstrong finished his college career at Arkansas as the SEC's leading receiver this fall with 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown. Fellow senior Isaac TeSlaa will move on as his eligibility has expired.
The Razorbacks lost plenty of help and depth in the receiver room to the transfer portal as Isaiah Sategna (Oklahoma), Davion Dozier (Appalachian State), Jaedon Wilson (UCLA) and Dazmin James will not return for 2025. Arkansas will likely take more than a handful of wideouts to replace them with Kam Shanks (UAB), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State), Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri) and O'Mega Blake (Charlotte) signed for next season.