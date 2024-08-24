Razorbacks' Punters Entering Season with Total New Look
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in a few years, the Arkansas punting situation is going to look different. The craze for Australian punters seems to have tapered off just a touch. In 2023, Arkansas was among the 12 out of 14 teams in the SEC to deploy an Australian punter. ProKick Australia has revolutionized punting in both College Football and the NFL with the rugby punt.
But with Max Fletcher gone to join his brother in Tennessee, Devin Bale now takes over punting duties for the Razorbacks after redshirting his first year after transferring from Northern Colorado. This year, only half of the 16 SEC teams have a punter from Australia on the roster.
Hogs' special teams coordinator Scott Fountain didn't promise any rugby kicks in fall camp, but teased that Bale had his set of unique skills waiting to be used in a game as well.
He [Bale] has his tools," Fountain said in early August. "Max had more rugby kicks. Devin can certainly do a lot of things too and we’re trying to piece it all together as we go through camp."
For Bale, it's the light at the end of a tunnel of a long and winding journey. He was put on scholarship by the Razorbacks after being a preferred walk-on at Northern Colorado, which still means so much even in the world of NIL.
"It’s just a blessing," Bale said. "I’ve been working for it for three years, since freshman year. Time’s paying off. Very happy and very blessed, and couldn’t be more thankful for coach Fountain and coach [Sam} Pittman for giving me the opportunity."
Bale also finally gets to realize his dream of playing and punting in SEC football. No one quite knows just how much Bale's services will be needed with a seemingly improved Petrino-led offense that should score more points. However, Arkansas averaged 4.9 punts per game, good enough for fifth-most in the SEC.
"I always had dreams to play in the SEC," Bale said. "I didn’t know if I would make it there, or whatnot. I kind of just had dreams and aspirations to go to a bigger school."
Pittman also said that he's doing away with the analytics book that constantly told him to go for it on fourth down, which should in theory lead to more punts for Bale.
"It’s a damn book that doesn't have to go talk to the media or lose the game," Pittman said about using analytics last year. "Every dang time it said go for it, coach, first down the other direction."
Arkansas' new look special teams unit is now less than a week away from opening kickoff. The Razorbacks take on UAPB 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
