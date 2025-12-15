Razorbacks’ quarterback race built on silence, spin, spring uncertainty

The Arkansas quarterback drama heading into 2026 is the rare storyline built almost entirely on silence. Not the peaceful, reflective kind.

The other kind—where nobody outside the building has spoken to any of the quarterbacks, and all information oozes from Razorback-produced updates that read like they were written on a marketing deadline. In a way, it’s fitting.

Nothing says “wide-open quarterback competition” quite like a race where the only people doing any talking are the folks paid to make everything sound hopeful.

The Razorbacks insist there is a legitimate three-man competition forming between presumed leader KJ Jackson, redshirt freshman Grayson Wilson and second-year option Trever Jackson.

And yes, it could be a real battle.

It also could be a carefully staged offseason presentation, complete with uplifting buzzwords and the occasional reminder that spring practice is still months away.

The 2026 schedule is here 🐗 pic.twitter.com/Y7q1O6Z3LA — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 12, 2025

Since the media doesn't get to speak to the quarterbacks directly, every detail arrives courtesy of the Hogs’ in-house channels — those cheerful content streams designed to make fans believe a breakthrough is always right around the corner.

Still, the storyline remains that Jackson is the presumed starter. He said he was excited to lead the team, excited for the future, excited for more SEC action.

Did he say this in a press conference full of reporters? Of course not. He said it in the Razorbacks’ own introductory event, which is as close as the public has come to hearing from any of the quarterbacks this offseason.

When all the quotes come from the team’s official feed, you take them with the same sprinkle of salt you’d put on stadium pretzels.

Regardless, Jackson’s enthusiasm does matter. He played late in the year, handled tough opponents and looked poised. But even that analysis is based on highlights and team-produced comments.

The outside media hasn't been allowed to check in, poke around, or ask what Jackson thinks about a three-man competition. Transparency is not exactly the Hogs’ guiding principle these days.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterbacks Grayson Wilson and Trever Jackson during preseason practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Wilson’s rise is impressive, according to internal updates

About eight paragraphs in, it’s time to introduce the next contestant: — Grayson Wilson.

The Arkansas staff says he competed against the first-team defense all season, developed steadily, and impressed people around the program. Those claims might very well be true.

They also come exclusively from Razorback-run content, which tends to treat every player like the next great SEC surprise waiting to happen.

Wilson didn’t take a snap last season, but he was a four-star recruit who committed early and never wavered. That’s a nice story. And once again, fans only hear it from Razorback narration, not from Wilson himself.

He appears comfortable with competition. He appears ready for the spring. He appears confident. These “appears” keep piling up, mostly because none of them have been spoken into a microphone held by anyone outside the football facility.

Wilson has a solid frame, a strong high school history and some national camp accolades. Those are facts. What isn't a fact is how he feels heading into a spring battle with older players.

We’d know that if the media had talked to him.

Instead, Arkansas continues presenting him as an exciting, calm competitor — something he might be, or might not be, but something fans cannot verify.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Trever Jackson throws a pass during preseason practices outdoors on the practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Jackson another competitor or character in offseason script

Next in line is Trever Jackson, whose story is equal parts intriguing and vague.

He became a starter late in high school, showed strong arm talent at national events, bounced through a couple recruiting turns and landed with the Hogs as a developmental option. Again, all solid information.

But as with everyone else, the only insights about his mindset come straight from Arkansas messaging.

Jackson’s competitive nature, his drive, his style—these are descriptions told through Razorback framing, not through conversation.

Without outside interviews, the subplot becomes whatever the Hogs say it is. In this case, they say the quarterback room will be competitive, friendly, focused and open. Maybe it will be. Or maybe that’s the preseason version of a motivational poster taped to a locker-room wall.

The Hogs want four scholarship quarterbacks in 2026. They didn’t sign a high school QB this cycle, meaning the portal is expected to fill the last spot.

Whether that spot goes to a veteran or another young project is unknown. But Arkansas stresses they’re evaluating everything.

When the only voices permitted are internal, everything sounds polished, tidy and forward-thinking.

The silence from players isn’t unusual in modern college football, but Razorbacks fans know the pattern. When the only updates come from the team’s controlled pipeline, storylines often tilt toward optimism.

The truth will arrive in March, when pads go on and someone actually begins separating from the pack.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson takes a snap from center in preseason drills on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

This is what wide-open race really means

Arkansas has no established starter. The Razorbacks say they want a real fight for the job. The Hogs insist reps will be split, evaluated and tracked closely.

All of that makes sense. None of it, however, tells us what any quarterback actually thinks about the situation, because none of them are speaking publicly.

Maybe that mystery benefits the competition. Maybe it hides weaknesses opponents could exploit. Or maybe it's just the latest example of a program leaning on curated updates to shape its message.

Either way, the race begins soon. The silence won’t last forever. But the sarcasm might.

Key takeaways

Arkansas has a wide-open quarterback competition built mostly on team-produced updates.

Razorbacks media access has been limited, with no outside interviews from any QB.

Wilson and both Jacksons remain contenders, though information is filtered through Hogs-controlled messaging.

