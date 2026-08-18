Arkansas Running Back Named to 2026 Doak Walker Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Sutton Smith received one of the clearest signs that he is going to be a name to watch on the national level on Tuesday by being named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List.

The annual honor given to the nation's top running back, joining a group that includes some of the sport's most productive backfield talents heading into the 2026 season.

During his final year at Memphis in 2025, Smith recorded 1,058 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.

He graded out with a 73.2 overall offensive grade, 74.6 rushing grade, and a 63.7 receiving grade for in 2025. He also earned a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List earlier this month, an honor recognizing the sport's most versatile player, a nod to his value as a runner, receiver, and returner all in one package.

A Number and a Legacy Worth Living Up To

Arkansas fans should also recognize the added significance behind Smith's recognition. Program legend Darren McFadden won the Doak Walker Award outright in both 2006 and 2007, and remains the latest running back with the program to win the award.

McFadden wore No. 5 throughout his legendary Arkansas career, and now Smith now wears that same number in hope of living up to the same standard from 20 years ago.

Held out of Sunday's Scrimmage

Smith was held out of Arkansas's team scrimmage this past Sunday due to lower leg injury, a development that adds uncertainty to an otherwise encouraging storyline.

For a roster still working through chemistry issues after an offseason defined by nearly 40 transfer portal additions, losing meaningful practice reps for a projected lead back is exactly the kind of setback Silverfield's staff can't afford heading into the Sept. 5 opener.

Smith's own injury history makes the timing especially worth monitoring. He missed almost the entirety of the 2024 season at Memphis after suffering a season-ending injury, appearing in just one game that year.

A precautionary absence from a preseason scrimmage isn't necessarily a red flag on its own, but given that track record, Arkansas fans and coaches alike will want clarity on his status well before kickoff against North Alabama.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith warms up during the Red-White Spring Game. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

If Smith's absence from Sunday's scrimmage proves to be minor, the watch list honor becomes a genuine reason for optimism about Arkansas's offense this season. Complete with the McFadden connection, fans will be watching closely all fall.

If it lingers into game week, though, it complicates an already crowded backfield picture and puts more pressure on unproven depth behind him.

Either way, Smith's name now carries national attention entering his first season in Fayetteville, and how he responds physically over the next two weeks will go a long way toward determining whether that watch list nod turns into real production once the games start counting.

LSU Tigers safety (3) Chad Jones tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back (5) Darren McFadden during first half action at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Great No. 5

With several others donning the No. 5 on their jersey over the years, McFadden remains the only Razorback to ever win the Doak Walker Award, and he achieved that feat twice in 2006 and 2007.

He became just the second player in the award's history to win it twice, joining Texas legend Ricky Williams. He ran for 1,647 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2006 and followed that up with 1,830 yards 16 touchdowns in 2007.

The Little Rock native also finished at the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race in each of those two seasons, and also took home the Walter Camp Award as college football's top overall player in his final year on campus.

McFadden's dominance was so complete that he's remembered as much for the trophies he didn't win as the ones he did. He's widely considered one of the most notable Heisman snubs in college football history, finishing second in voting twice despite arguably being the best player in the country both years.

He wore No. 5 throughout his Arkansas career, a number since inherited by Smith, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 as one of the most accomplished running backs the SEC has ever produced.

Other Razorbacks Have Come Close, But No One Has Finished the Job

McFadden's shadow looms large, but he isn't the only Arkansas back who's chased the award seriously.

Alex Collins was named a Doak Walker semifinalist in 2015 after becoming just the third running back in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, joining McFadden and Georgia's Herschel Walker in that exclusive club.

Collins never advanced past the semifinalist stage, though, and no Arkansas back has been named a finalist for the award since McFadden's second win nearly two decades ago.

That drought says less about a lack of talent at the position and more about how difficult the award has become to win nationally.

Recent winners like Ashton Jeanty, Bijan Robinson, and Jonathan Taylor have needed truly historic statistical seasons just to reach finalist status, let alone win outright.

For Smith to genuinely contend, he'll likely need production that outpaces anything an Arkansas back has produced since McFadden left campus, a tall but not impossible order given his own track record.

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