Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
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The 2026 edition of the Red River Rivalry is set to take place this week when the Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.
Texas comes into the game as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, starting its season off with a perfect 4-0 record. Meanwhile, Oklahoma sits at just 2-2 after a disappointing start to its 2026 campaign.
Both teams will come into the game well-rested after a Week 5 BYE, but it's the Longhorns who are set as the betting favorites. Let's dive into it.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texas -8.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texas -325
- Oklahoma +260
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Texas vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 10
- Time: 3:30pm ET
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas record: 4-0
- Oklahoma record: 2-2
Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Texas is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- Oklahoma is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
Texas vs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch
- Arch Manning, QB - Texas Longhorns
Any time that Texas takes the field, Arch Manning is the quarterback to watch. He has done enough to lead the Longhorns to a 4-0 record, but to say he has done anything but underperform so far this season would be wrong. He was one of the Heisman Trophy favorites entering the season, as well as being mocked as the potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, but he has completed just 63.5% of passes for 862 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has a tough test ahead of him this week against this strong Oklahoma defense.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I see no choice but to bet the UNDER. These have been two of the best defenses in the country to begin the season. They are first and third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, and first and 11th in opponent success rate.
Meanwhile, both teams rank outside the top 40 in virtually every single offensive metric, and Oklahoma is barely inside the top 100 in a lot of areas, including ranking just 91st in college football in adjusted EPA per play.
I don't trust either quarterback, and I have no faith in either offense to be able to put up points in this rivalry game. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-110) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets