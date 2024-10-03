All Hogs

Razorbacks Running Back To Miss Chance to Play No. 4 Tennessee

10 Hogs make initial availability report for primetime game against Volunteers

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill (20) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter as Pine Bluff Golden Lions linebacker Jaylen White (31) defends at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has released the initial availability report for the Tennessee, Arkansas game.

The Razorbacks will be without offensive lineman Patrick Kutas for the sixth straight game and defensive back Jaylon Braxton for the fourth straight game. Fellow defensive back Hudson Clark was upgraded to probable after missing the past three weeks.

Arkansas will be without No. 2 running back Rodney Hill for the first time this season after seeing action in all six. The Razorbacks will get back running back Rashod Dubinion from suspension, coach Sam Pittman announced Monday.

The Razorbacks' tight end depth will be tested, with three appearing on the report. Andreas Paaske is listed as doubtful after missing the previous two games. Ty Washington and Luke Hasz are both listed as questionable.

Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green runs into traffic behind tight end Luke Hasz near the goal.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green runs into traffic behind tight end Luke Hasz near the goal against UAPB. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

The full availability report for both teams is listed below. It will be updated up until 90 minutes before kickoff, per SEC reporting policy.

Tennessee:
DB Jordan Thomas, Out
DB John Slaughter, Out
LB Edwin Spillman, Out
DB Montrell Bandy, Out

Arkansas:
DB Jaylon Braxton, Out
DB Miguel Mitchell, Out
RB Rodney Hill, Out
OL Patrick Kutas, Out
WR Khafre Brown, Out

TE Andreas Paaske, Doubtful
TE Luke Hasz, Questionable
TE Ty Washington, Questionable

DB Hudson Clark, Probable
WR Monte Harrison, Probable

Kickoff between No. 4 Tennessee and Arkansas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

