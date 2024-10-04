Quarterback Dominoes for 2025 Hogs May Have Already Started to Fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the season finally reaching the somewhat cooler temperatures of October, teams have hit what is a crucial time for their futures.
Over the next four weeks, hundreds of players will solidify in their minds whether they're going to start looking into transfer portal options or whether they have found a home for at least another season.
Yes, there's plenty of football season left when November comes, but the minds of certain players who have gotten crossways with coaches or who don't see a way to earn immediate future playing time with a team usually start checking out mentally by then.
For Arkansas, there will likely be dominoes to fall when it comes to the quarterback position. It all may have already started.
Off in the far distance on The Plains of Auburn, the first soft clink of polystyrene plastic may have been heard. Hugh Freeze, despite being on the hot seat, flipped 5-star quarterback Deuce Knight, the nation's No. 2 dual-threat passer, from Notre Dame.
That might not truly be cause for Arkansas fans to perk their ears, but it's one more telling sign that if former Arkansas recruit and Little Rock Christian star Walker White wants playing time, perhaps the Hogs are worth kicking the tires on once more.
It didn't go unnoticed that when Peyton Thorne didn't seem to be getting the job done for the Tigers, it was a different freshman Freeze turned to in hopes of pulling Auburn out of the ditch in Hank Brown. With Brown already having favored status and Knight being the shiny new toy, White will have a decision to make.
Speaking of decisions, a pair of choices will have to be made by Arkansas' top pair of quarterbacks as well. Should Taylen Green decide its in his best interest to stick around and see if he can develop fully with a second year of experience in Bobby Petrino's offense.
That may automatically make the decision for Malachi Singleton and it would be hard to blame him if he didn't want to be back-up at Arkansas for a third season.
There was concern last year that he wanted to leave for the bright lights of the Bounce House to play for Gus Malzahn at Central Florida. Of course, ultimately, it was a different Arkansas quarterback who caught a plane to Orlando — four-year starter KJ Jefferson.
However, Jefferson's college career will soon be over, so unless Green chooses otherwise, it would be foolish of fans not to consider the possibility of a former Razorback competing to lead the Knights two seasons in a row. Of course, Green could pull things together enough down the stretch as he adapts to the SEC and the Petrino offense to draw financial interest from other schools.
He would then have to decide whether to take the boost in pay now while he can and hope he learned enough from Petrino to still find a path to a career in football or decide if additional time under the offensive guru offers more long-term financial value.
One thing he will have to consider is whether the Razorbacks actually can help him reach his full potential. All the knowledge in the world struggles to counterbalance a porous offensive line and position groups that can fall into disrepair with a single injury because of a shortage of depth.
Even position groups that do have quality numbers can crumble just because that's how things tend to happen for Arkansas. Going into the season, tight end was seen as the one strength that couldn't be taken away, yet, through the first full month of the season, the Razorbacks are without their three top tight ends while Green is supposed to sort out the vaunted Tennessee defense without them.
It's a lot to consider. The only thing that appears to not be on the table is the one scenario for which Arkansas fans most openly hoped.
There is little chance Green is leaving for the NFL at the end of the year and handing the reins over to a now seasoned Singleton, fresh off a major bowl victory after Green opted to prepare for the draft. The only thing Arkansas fans seem to be able to count on for sure is that Conway's Grayson Wilson will be on campus.
All indications are he loves the Razorbacks in an old school Arkansas quarterback way that makes it hard to envision him backing off his pledge.
That's unlikely to change regardless of current quarterback decisions, far flung SEC quarterback dalliances, nor a shuffle of the deck at the top of the coaching staff.
There's going to be a lot to keep an eye on in late November. It's just all going to be determined before the candy hits the bucket to close out October.