Razorbacks' Russell Keeping Weight Loss Fairly Logical Process
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently all those fancy diets with tons of instructions just complicated things for Arkansas rising sophomore running back Braylen Russell.
He's found out what some of us old folks that have gone through it discovered. Simply cutting out the useless things works much better.
"Cutting out fast food, late-night snacks and all that," Russell said after Saturday morning's practice inside Razorback Stadium. "I used to get hungry and just go eat, where now I’m more disciplined, trying to drop weight.
"Trying to take things serious this year weight-wise and playbook-wise. That’s going really well for me."
It appeared at times the freshman from Benton was confused last year. Considering there was a game where Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman didn't even realized he'd only came in for a goal-line play you have to wonder if it wasn't just the players at running back.
Due to eligibility and transfer, the room looks completely different now. There is a familiar name back in the mix with AJ Green back after spending a year at Oklahoma State. Russell's keeping No. 0 and Green, who wore that for several seasons with the Hogs, has gone to No. 20.
The only questions about numbers for Russell were from some of the media who are fascinated with that. He played at 240 in high school, but wants to be smaller and maybe a little quicker now.
That leaves the biggest question if he'll lose some of his power along with that weight. Russell doesn't think so.
He'll look smaller out there anyway playing behind 6-foot-8 Shaq McRoy, who is becoming a really big factor for playing time there with his 362 pounds.
"Really big," Russell said of McRoy. "He’s going to be a really good addition to the O-line. Funny guy. My class, but he’s a redshirt freshman, so he’s going to be good.
"Other dudes, they’re going to be good, too.They have the experience of football. I don’t know about SEC-wise, but they’re going to be good."
There is the diet, but Russell's also been spending some time in the weight room, he said.
"Strengthening muscles that you usually don’t use," Russell said. "You don’t think you’re using but you use. My knees, I need to get my knees stronger. Leg, lower body stronger. Muscles you know, keeping them strong."
Starting practices this week, the Razorbacks worked Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. That will settle into a more normal Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule starting next week before taking a week off for the UA's spring break.