ESPN's Greenberg Got Interesting Text from Calipari on Boogie Fland
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just like that, Arkansas and John Calipari got folks interested in things again with a surprising text.
ESPN's Seth Greenberg, on the air during halftime of Alabama and Florida's semifinal matchup at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, dropped the contents of a text from Calipari he got.
"Boogie Fland is working out and expected to go full practice tomorrow," Greenberg said. "Unless he gets a setback they expect him to play in their next game. Also said most important thing is Boogie just wants to be part of the solution. He wants to help these guys and he respects all they've accomplished."
That last part is big because once Fland went down with a hand injury that required surgery after the Georgia game on Jan. 22.
After losing six straight SEC games to start league play, a win over the Bulldogs was the first on and launched them on a run that has them expected by most experts to be in the NCAA Tournament that will be announced on Sunday evening.
Fland averaged 15.1 points per game and now the only player on the team ranked higher than that in points per game was Adou Thiero.
He missed the SEC Tournament and is still questionable.
Fland would be a welcome return for the Hogs who really need warm bodies at this point with a roster down to just six players.