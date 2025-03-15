All Hogs

ESPN's Greenberg Got Interesting Text from Calipari on Boogie Fland

Injured Razorback guard may be ready for appearance in NCAA Tournament

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Boogie Fland driving the lane against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Boogie Fland driving the lane against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just like that, Arkansas and John Calipari got folks interested in things again with a surprising text.

ESPN's Seth Greenberg, on the air during halftime of Alabama and Florida's semifinal matchup at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, dropped the contents of a text from Calipari he got.

"Boogie Fland is working out and expected to go full practice tomorrow," Greenberg said. "Unless he gets a setback they expect him to play in their next game. Also said most important thing is Boogie just wants to be part of the solution. He wants to help these guys and he respects all they've accomplished."

That last part is big because once Fland went down with a hand injury that required surgery after the Georgia game on Jan. 22.

Arkansas' Boogie Fland with DJ Wagner
Arkansas' Boogie Fland with DJ Wagner against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini won 90-77. / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI Images

After losing six straight SEC games to start league play, a win over the Bulldogs was the first on and launched them on a run that has them expected by most experts to be in the NCAA Tournament that will be announced on Sunday evening.

Fland averaged 15.1 points per game and now the only player on the team ranked higher than that in points per game was Adou Thiero.

He missed the SEC Tournament and is still questionable.

Fland would be a welcome return for the Hogs who really need warm bodies at this point with a roster down to just six players.

HOGS FEED:

• Big Ten program attempts to poach longtime Hogs' commit

• Which teams potentially stand in Hogs' way in first round?

• Hogs' speedy transfer receiver ready to prove himself in SEC

• Razorbacks discover life's going to be tougher in SEC games

• Razorbacks drop SEC opener against Rebels by thousand paper cuts

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Men's Basketball