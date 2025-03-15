All Hogs

Which Teams Potentially Stand in Hogs' Way in First Round?

Quick breakdown of each potential Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Tournament opponent

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo against the UT-San Antonio Road Runners at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo against the UT-San Antonio Road Runners at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Selection Sunday right around the corner, it's time to take a look at the potential teams Arkansas might face in the opening round.

With the Razorbacks projected to fall somewhere between a low No. 10 and a high No. 11 seed, the search for possible opponents will focus on teams with resumes that place them as a contender for the No. 6 or No. 7 seeds. With Missouri being one of those teams, they will be left off the list because the committee won't place teams from the same conference against one another in the opening round.

UCLA

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau rebounds the ball over Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.
UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) rebounds the ball over Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It's wierd to say this, but UCLA is one of three Big Ten schools on this list. The Bruins finished the last eight games of their season playing .500 ball and managed no ranked wins over that stretch.

Record: 22-10
NET ranking: No. 26
Quad 1 wins: 9-8
Last five games: 3-2
Player to watch: Tyler Bilodeau, 13.6 ppg, 14.5 rpg

Illinois

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis shoots the ball while Maryland forward Julian Reese.
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite having only one more win than the Razorbacks, the Illini are considered a Top 25 team. Yet, here they are being considered for a No. 6 or No. 7 seed. The first of two possible rematches for the Hogs, Illinois beat Arkansas handily, 90-77, back in November.

Record: 21-12
NET ranking: No. 17
Quad 1 wins: 8-10
Last five games: 4-1
Player to watch: Kasparas Jakucionis, 15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.6 apg

St. Mary's

St. Mary's Paulius Murauskas shuts down the drive of Arizona State's BJ Freeman.
BJ Freeman (10) of Arizona State University drives toward the bucket while being defended by Paulius Murauskas (23) of Saint Mary's College during the 2024 Acrisure Men's Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024. / Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gaels had won eight straight until losing to Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament. Arkansas fans know St. Mary's most for holding Eric Musselman's USC Trojans to 36 points in a game back in late November.

Record: 28-5
NET ranking: No. 21
Quad 1 wins: 4-3
Last five games: 4-1
Player to watch: Paulius Murauskas, 12.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Michigan

Michigan center Vladislav Goldin celebrates after a play in front of Purdue forward Trey Kaufman.
Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates after a play in front of Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Wolverines would love a chance at revenge for their close loss in Madison Square Garden against the Razorbacks. Since Arkansas walked off the floor victorious, Michigan has rebounded for a third place finish in the Big Ten and a No. 22 ranking.

Record: 23-9
NET ranking: 27
Quad 1 wins: 10-7
Last five games: 2-3
Player to watch: Vladislav Goldin, 16.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Gonzaga

If Gonzaga played a team most people have heard of early in the season, they lost with the exception of a 101-63 blasting of Baylor. The Bulldogs also lost to No. 19 St. Mary's twice in the regular season, but finally got revenge in the WCC Tournament in the third of a series of low scoring affairs.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike controls the ball against the Pepperdine Waves.
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) controls the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Record: 25-8
NET ranking: No. 8
Quad 1 wins: 5-5
Last five games: 4-1
Player to watch: Graham Ike, 17.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Kansas

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson drives to the basket during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats.
Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Jayhawks have one more win than the Razorbacks and finished 11-9 in conference play. Since January 25, they are a game below .500.

Record: 21-12
NET ranking: No. 20
Quad 1 wins: 6-10
Last five games: 2-3
Player to watch: Hunter Dickinson, 17.6 ppg, 10.0 rpg

Louisville

Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn goes to the basket against Clemson guard Jake Heidbreder.
Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) goes to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during the second half at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As of Saturday morning, the Cardinals have put together an 11-game winning streak. It should be noted their only ranked opponent during that time was Clemson in the semis of the ACC Tournament.

Louisville faces Duke in the championship game and lost to Tennessee by 22 earlier this season.

Record: 27-6
NET ranking: No. 23
Quad 1 wins: 4-5
Last five games: 5-0
Player to watch: Chucky Hepburn, 16.3 ppg, 5.9 apg

