Which Teams Potentially Stand in Hogs' Way in First Round?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Selection Sunday right around the corner, it's time to take a look at the potential teams Arkansas might face in the opening round.
With the Razorbacks projected to fall somewhere between a low No. 10 and a high No. 11 seed, the search for possible opponents will focus on teams with resumes that place them as a contender for the No. 6 or No. 7 seeds. With Missouri being one of those teams, they will be left off the list because the committee won't place teams from the same conference against one another in the opening round.
UCLA
It's wierd to say this, but UCLA is one of three Big Ten schools on this list. The Bruins finished the last eight games of their season playing .500 ball and managed no ranked wins over that stretch.
Record: 22-10
NET ranking: No. 26
Quad 1 wins: 9-8
Last five games: 3-2
Player to watch: Tyler Bilodeau, 13.6 ppg, 14.5 rpg
Illinois
Despite having only one more win than the Razorbacks, the Illini are considered a Top 25 team. Yet, here they are being considered for a No. 6 or No. 7 seed. The first of two possible rematches for the Hogs, Illinois beat Arkansas handily, 90-77, back in November.
Record: 21-12
NET ranking: No. 17
Quad 1 wins: 8-10
Last five games: 4-1
Player to watch: Kasparas Jakucionis, 15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.6 apg
St. Mary's
The Gaels had won eight straight until losing to Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament. Arkansas fans know St. Mary's most for holding Eric Musselman's USC Trojans to 36 points in a game back in late November.
Record: 28-5
NET ranking: No. 21
Quad 1 wins: 4-3
Last five games: 4-1
Player to watch: Paulius Murauskas, 12.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Michigan
The Wolverines would love a chance at revenge for their close loss in Madison Square Garden against the Razorbacks. Since Arkansas walked off the floor victorious, Michigan has rebounded for a third place finish in the Big Ten and a No. 22 ranking.
Record: 23-9
NET ranking: 27
Quad 1 wins: 10-7
Last five games: 2-3
Player to watch: Vladislav Goldin, 16.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Gonzaga
If Gonzaga played a team most people have heard of early in the season, they lost with the exception of a 101-63 blasting of Baylor. The Bulldogs also lost to No. 19 St. Mary's twice in the regular season, but finally got revenge in the WCC Tournament in the third of a series of low scoring affairs.
Record: 25-8
NET ranking: No. 8
Quad 1 wins: 5-5
Last five games: 4-1
Player to watch: Graham Ike, 17.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Kansas
The Jayhawks have one more win than the Razorbacks and finished 11-9 in conference play. Since January 25, they are a game below .500.
Record: 21-12
NET ranking: No. 20
Quad 1 wins: 6-10
Last five games: 2-3
Player to watch: Hunter Dickinson, 17.6 ppg, 10.0 rpg
Louisville
As of Saturday morning, the Cardinals have put together an 11-game winning streak. It should be noted their only ranked opponent during that time was Clemson in the semis of the ACC Tournament.
Louisville faces Duke in the championship game and lost to Tennessee by 22 earlier this season.
Record: 27-6
NET ranking: No. 23
Quad 1 wins: 4-5
Last five games: 5-0
Player to watch: Chucky Hepburn, 16.3 ppg, 5.9 apg