Kicked Can Has Come Full Circle Again
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the release of the SEC basketball schedule minus dates and times, at least one item expected to come out of the spring meetings in Destin at the end of this month is off the cards.
However, that still leaves plenty for coaches and administrators to discuss. This is the first in a series this week addressing some of the most pressing issues that need to be discussed between moments of having a good time on the beach.
What to do about the next football schedule?
This issue was so big this time last year because of the addition of Texas and Oklahoma that it made even casual SEC fans aware these meeting take place. Paul Finebaum's show from his beachside set outside the hotel drew viewers who had much better things to do in years past.
So many possibilities were floating out there. Debates raged whether a pod system or an expanded divisions system would work better.
Which teams were going to be sent where? Who was going to get Texas? Where should Missouri be placed if playing Florida and South Carolina no longer seemed logical?
The solution that arose was a bit of a Band-Aid fix as everyone left mildly disappointed. There were no pods, divisions or an expected 9-game conference schedule. Instead, the league "kicked the can down the road."
What came out of that was an interesting schedule that has things to like about it outside of Missouri getting perhaps the easiest schedule in SEC history. Still, a lot of people walked away with the wait until they come up with something really cool next year attitude.
The only problem is it's unlikely there's much for which to wait. The administrators at these SEC schools aren't big on rocking the boat if there's not significant gain to be had.
Going and getting Texas and Oklahoma had dollar signs all over it in a negotiation window for television contracts. Retooling a schedule that hasn't been tested in the 12-team playoff era just because doing something different might make a few fans happy doesn't do that.
The easiest thing to do is simply vote to generate the flip of this year's schedule for a home-and-home format under the guise of being fair to both teams and their fans. This buys time with a logical reason for those in charge to see how the selection committee views the SEC with its 8-game conference schedule plus one required Power 4 before charging unnecessarily into a schedule that can be complicated and generate more self-inflicted wounds.
So, for those who are the betting kind, the good money is on the can taking even more abuse this time around. There is little sense in doing anything other than sending Arkansas down to Austin while guaranteeing one more year of Eli Drinkwitz doing everything he can to make Razorbacks fans care about playing Missouri at all, much less in the lathered frenzy he appears to have somehow whipped Tigers fans into about the game.
Get set for a Cam Little level boot because this one is traveling at least a full calendar once more in one of the more anticlimatic decisions to come out of Destin this year.
