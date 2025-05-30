Razorbacks' set to host talented group of official visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is set to host a group of 12 talented athletes this weekend to kickoff a busy month on the recruiting front.
There will be several highly sought after athletes in town who could potentially commit on the spot and continue to push the Razorbacks into the top 10 of 247 sports composite recruiting rankings.
The Razorbacks class is currently ranked No. 14 nationally, which is good for No. 4 in the SEC.
WR Chase Campbell, Wolfforth, Texas
This weekend's list of visitors is headlined by 4-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, who is a Razorbacks legacy of sorts since both parents played at Arkansas in football and track and field.
Campbell exploded onto the Texas high school scene in a big way as a sophomore in 2023, catching 87 passes for 1,428 yards and 17 touchdowns which led to second team all-district for Frenship High in Wolfforth, Texas.
He is the No. 152 player in the country, No. 22 wideout and No. 20 player in the Lone Star state, according to 247sports.
Ol Bryce Gilmore, Prosper, Texas
The 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle recently announced he is focused on six schools with Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arizona State also in the mix.
He has 40 total offers and is currently ranked as the No. 225 overall prospect, No. 18 among offensive tackles and No. 31 in the state of Texas, per 247sports composite ranking.
Gilmore scheduled his official visit with Arkansas to begin May 30 which his first of two other visits that will also include Texas Tech and Penn State.
DB Chaston Smith, Chattanooga, Tennessee
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound defender has been committed to the Irish since December as the No. 313 overall prospect nationally, No. 25 among defensive backs and No. 10 player in neighboring Tennessee.
He holds and impressive offer list of 37 schools including Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin and many others.
LB Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina
The 6-foot-3, 225 pound athlete released a top five list that consists of Arkansas, James Madison, Liberty, South Florida and East Carolina as he prepares for his official visits this summer.
He is the No. 116 overall linebacker in the class and No. 20 among athlete in the fertile recruiting grounds of South Carolina, according to 247sports rankings.
Avinger can get it done on either side of the football for his Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School program as he experienced a highly productive junior season at the 3A level in South Carolina.
Over the past two seasons he has recorded 87 carries for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns with a long run of 70 yards as a junior.
He's also been a lethal weapon in the passing game averaging over 23 yards per reception for 858 yards and seven career touchdowns.
Defense is where he prides himself with 82 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.
WR Xavier Warren, Georgetown, Texas
The 6-foot,165 pound wideout made a name for himself at Georgetown High School in Texas as a junior when he recorded 932 total yards and 13 touchdowns.
Warren holds offers from Nebraska, Houston, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and UCLA.
DB Xavier Harmon, Conroe, Texas
The 6-foot-2, 180 pound corner recently committed to Stanford following his visit May 16.
He committed to the Cardinal over the likes of Arkansas, SMU, Kansas State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Harmon is the No. 656 player in the country, No. 56 among defensive backs and No. 102 in the talent rich state of Texas.
WR James Scott, Conroe, Texas
The 6-foot-5, 215 pound wideout has been one of Oak Ridge High School's best pass catchers over the past two seasons at the varsity level.
Scott has recorded 99 receptions for 1,664 yards and 16 touchdowns which makes him one of the more intriguing 3-star visitors on tap at Arkansas.
He announced a top 10 list earlier this spring which consists of TCU, Houston, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky and LSU.
Going into the spring, he is a candidate to rise in the rankings due to his play in 7-on-7 league OT7.
He is the No. 751 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 116 among receivers and No. 115 ranked athlete in Texas.
OT Xavier Payne, Miami, Florida
The current Florida State commit is among one of the taller prospects in the 2026 class at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds.
He became the Seminoles' sixth commitment in the cycle, choosing coach Mike Norvell's program over Florida, Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, and USF, among others.
Payne is currently the No. 763 overall prospect, No. 64 among tackles and the No. 104 athlete in Florida.
LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
The 6-foot, 215 pound prospect was a force at Ashbrook High School, recording 141 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions in a run to the third round of playoffs.
Gordon holds offers from Virginia, Liberty, Appalachian State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Memphis, North Carolina, Pitt and Virginia Tech.
He is currently ranked as the No. 992 prospect nationally, No. 77 at his position and No. 40 among athletes in North Carolina.
OL Edward Baker, Baltimore, Maryland
Baker will make the long trek from the Northeast as one of the more highly recruited prospects in his region with offers from Penn State, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Pitt, Texas A&M and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound interior lineman is the No. 51 prospect at his position and No. 18 ranked player in Maryland for the 2026 cycle, according to 247sports.
QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
The Razorbacks' prized quarterback commit is a gifted passer touted with 5-star potential, according to recruiting analyst Tom Lemming.
The 6-foot-5, 195 pound athlete completed 180-of-297 passes for 2,510 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his junior campaign.
OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
The Hot Springs native committed to Arkansas last summer following an unofficial visit over offers from Arkansas State and Memphis.
Young is the No. 966 overall prospect nationally, No. 78 among offensive tackles and No. 9 player in the state of Arkansas.
WR Dequane Prevo, Texarkana, Texas
The 5-foot-10, 160 pound speedster committed to Arkansas over offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon and many others.
Prevo is the No. 292 ranked prospect in the class of 2026, No. 47 receiver and No. 40 player in the state of Texas.
He ran a 22-second 200-meter dash as a freshman at the football factory known as Liberty-Euylau in Texarkana, Texas.
As a junior, Prevo has shown to be a playmaker at wideout catching 62 passes for 1,355 yards and 20 touchdowns.
