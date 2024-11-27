Razorbacks Aware of Last Year’s Shortcomings Against Mizzou
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas against Missouri in 2023 was played under poor circumstances for Razorback fans. The Hogs had already mathematically eliminated themselves from a bowl at 4-7 and Mizzou was looking to clinch its first 10-win season since 2014.
Then the game started. Cody Schrader ran for 217 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Brady Cook threw for two more as Mizzou ran the score up to 41-0 before Arkansas bothered to put up any points in a 48-14 loss.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Razorback red was barely recognizable in the stands because everyone left. What fans were left donned the visiting colors.
Players who were part of the 2023 team like defensive lineman Cam Ball, are trying to make sure that the regular season doesn't end with the same thud.
"It bothers me you know," Ball said. "I wouldn’t say to an extent just because we’ve been preparing for them like another team. It is a rivalry and we do take the rivalry serious up here. I can tell you that."
Schrader may be gone, but Cook is back and will be playing the final home game of his career.
"There's a rivalry there," Cook said. "It's building every single year. It means a lot to us, and it's always the cap on our year. It's the last regular season game and it just means more being that last game."
Even the transfers are acutely aware of the bubbling tension between the two teams, and on the Arkansas side, they'll try to atone for last year's errors.
"I know the guys didn’t perform well last year [against Missouri] and we took it on the chin," linebacker Doneiko Slaughter said. "We’re taking this game personal. My brothers take it personal, it’s personal to me."
The two teams kickoff 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Columbia, Mo. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.