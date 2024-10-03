Hogs' Defense Wants to Put Tennessee's Offense to Sleep
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks return home this weekend with a chance to upset its first top five team at Razorback Stadium since defeating Tennessee in 1999.
The school announced a stripe out for fans in attendance with players expecting a wild night game atmosphere this week. In order to capitalize on the home environment, Arkansas must figure out a way to slow down a high tempo Volunteers' offense.
"It’s huge, man, because any little thing can get you out of a game," Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory said. "They get back to the ball pretty fast, so we have to make sure after we make a play or after the ball is down, we have to get back to the ball, look to the sideline and get our play so we can stay on our feet."
The Volunteers are among the nation's best in nearly all offensive statistical categories including No. 1 in scoring (54 points per game), No. 4 rushing offense (290 yards per game) and No. 3 in total offense (586 yards per game).
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is one of the team's best weapons rushing for 10 touchdowns on the season which leads the SEC. Arkansas specializes in slowing opponents down on the ground for 93 yards per game with only three rushing touchdowns surrendered through five games.
With the Volunteers so versatile offensively, Arkansas' defenders know it is hard to key in on just one thing Tennessee does well. The Razorbacks pass rush may not be as active Saturday with the unit likely opting to play more of a zone than man while also plugging gaps.
You have to respect both the [run and pass]," Gregory said. "You just can’t sell out for the run, and you just can’t sell out for the pass, or they’re going to pop a big one on you. So you’ve got to stay neutral and stay in the game. Be ready for both of them."
"Yeah, we have to pretty much just slow them down," Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence added. "Stop one of [the run or pass] then put them to sleep."
One area of concern is Tennessee's ability to start fast in the first quarter outscoring opponents 78-3. In three of Arkansas' five games, the Razorbacks have outscored opponents 56-0 in the first quarter (UAPB, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M) but have come away with just one victory despite hot starts.
"We got to come out fast because they start fast, man," Gregory said. "That’s where they get a lot of teams, when they come out fast. A lot of teams kind of bow down to them a little bit. So we got to really come out hard, start fast and play our game."