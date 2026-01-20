Razorbacks take beating in annual report card episode of 'SEC Shorts'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's the day after the national championship game and SEC Shorts has dropped a surprise episode that carries on a well-established annual tradition.
It appears the YouTube comedy troupe needed to wait and see whether Indiana or Miami won the national championship before curb-stomping Arkansas emotionally multiple times throughout its annual report card episode. Last year the Hogs were left with a little room for expected improvement after a solid jump in production.
However, as is immediately made clear, the Razorbacks may be the best 2-10 team in college football history, but they aren't getting cut any slack from their teachers and coaches. It's time to cleanse the palate Hogs fans as wash away all the frustration of a season they bailed on four months ago.
Also, there are some pretty good shots taken at Texas, Alabama and LSU that will produce a light-hearted smile. As for fellow basketball school, Kentucky, welcome to the Island of Ridicule.
