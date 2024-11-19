Arkansas Game Verified Texas Fraud, SEC Hypocrisy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was pretty evident while watching film heading into the game, but once the Longhorns left Fayetteville last Saturday, there no was no doubt remaining. If Texas doesn't beat Texas A&M in the season finale, there should be no place for Steve Sarkisian's team in the playoffs.
All Saturday morning, the guys at SEC Nation stood on their soapboxes and whined to the heavens about an undefeated Indiana team getting consideration for a spot in the playoffs. They opined how Georgia was a loss away from no longer being a viable candidate despite its tough schedule while the Hoosiers got to run up the win column against what they perceived to be much lighter competition.
Paul Finebaum got so worked up it's a wonder he didn't start frothing at the mouth and rip the sleeves off his shirt. A reasonable person with no context would have thought Indiana coach Curt Cignetti must have walked up to Finebaum's momma at some point in time and just slapped her hard across the face.
He was so incensed at the idea of the Hoosiers making it into the playoffs because of what he perceived as a weak schedule, yet, in the truest form of SEC hypocrisy, had nothing to say of the Longhorns' laughable journey to a possible playoff bid.
Since beating Arkansas took the Hogs down to .500 for the year, the feather in Texas' cap is a 3-point win over Vanderbilt.
The Longhorns' football schedule consists of six of the seven worst teams in the SEC, of which, the Commodores are the only one with a winning record. The only other two conference games are a beating at home at the hands of Georgia where Texas was a decidedly inferior team and an upcoming showdown with Texas A&M.
The Razorbacks and Commodores made the Longhorns look average at best, and that was with Arkansas falling short of its potential with missed reads, missed blocks, shanked punts, fumbles, dropped passes, and anything else someone can dream up. Still, the Hogs were one slow reaction by quarterback Taylen Green with a receiver wide open from taking the lead in the fourth quarter with momentum fully in their favor.
If Texas doesn't pull off what could be considered a mild upset against the Aggies to close the season, it's highly possible the only team the Longhorns will have beaten with a winning record will be Colorado State. The Rams may well slip up on Boise State and steal the Mountain West championship, but that isn't justification enough to slide this pseudo-SEC school into the mix.
Maybe that lackluster win over Arkansas will be enough for Finebaum to pull up yet another soapbox on SEC Nation Saturday. Only this time it will be an argument for a more deserving SEC team to get in instead of Texas.