Hog Fans Still Have Questions for Pittman

After losing to Longhorns, why are some Razorback faithful still clamoring to make a coaching change

Andy Hodges

Why Arkansas Razorbacks fans question Sam Pittman's future
Why Arkansas Razorbacks fans question Sam Pittman's future / Locked On Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks turn their season around after a tough 20-10 loss to Texas? With the defense showing promise but the offense faltering, fans are questioning if a coaching change is needed, even if the Razorbacks finish 7-5.

This episode breaks down the Arkansas Razorbacks' performance, highlighting the defensive strengths and offensive inconsistencies. We explore fan sentiment towards coach Sam Pittman and discuss the SEC standings, where Texas A&M and Texas currently lead.

The episode also covers Arkansas basketball's exciting commitment from top 2025 recruit Isaiah Seeley, who chose the Razorbacks over Boston College and Ole Miss. Plus, we consider whether Ole Miss might be the best team in the country right now.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' challenges and potential, and discover why Ole Miss could be the team to watch.

Arkansas suffers historic loss to UCLA Bruins

New financial landscape makes firing coaches little tougher

Razorbacks can see against CFP contenders where they stand

Uber-Talented Texas on Mission to be Covered in Confetti

Texas Flirts With Fire, Takes Care of Arkansas on the Road

Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

