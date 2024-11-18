Hog Fans Still Have Questions for Pittman | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks turn their season around after a tough 20-10 loss to Texas? With the defense showing promise but the offense faltering, fans are questioning if a coaching change is needed, even if the Razorbacks finish 7-5.
This episode breaks down the Arkansas Razorbacks' performance, highlighting the defensive strengths and offensive inconsistencies. We explore fan sentiment towards coach Sam Pittman and discuss the SEC standings, where Texas A&M and Texas currently lead.
The episode also covers Arkansas basketball's exciting commitment from top 2025 recruit Isaiah Seeley, who chose the Razorbacks over Boston College and Ole Miss. Plus, we consider whether Ole Miss might be the best team in the country right now.
Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' challenges and potential, and discover why Ole Miss could be the team to watch.