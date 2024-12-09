Red Raiders Coach Has Lifelong Tie to Hogs' Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl will an unusual storyline when it is played Dec. 27 in Memphis. Both Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman both grew up as fans of the Razorbacks.
McGuire, who graduated from Crowley High School which is 20 minutes south of Fort Worth, cheered for the Razorbacks as a kid. He also attended games with his family who were season ticket holders at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock until 1983 as he grew up in Texarkana.
"It's a dream for me to play [Arkansas]," McGuire said during the Liberty Bowl teleconference. "I grew up in Texarkana, I had season tickets at War Memorial Stadium and grew up a Razorbacks fan. This is a really cool deal to be able to coach against such a great program and such a great coach."
Not only did McGuire's family root for Arkansas, he had an uncle run for the Razorbacks legendary track and field program.
"I was born in Texas and all my mom's family is from Arkansas. My uncle, Clark Wayne, ran track for one of the national championship track teams," McGuire said. "It's hard not to grow up a Razorbacks fan. Whenever you go to those games, the hard plastic Hog hats, I might have one of those in my closet."
"[Arkansas] was my dream school where I wanted to go play football and wasn't fortunate enough or good enough to play there but it's really a cool thing. My mom actually sent me a text whenever she found out and was fired up."
Fanhood will be put aside once kickoff happens as McGuire is confident that his family will be cheering for his Red Raiders instead of Arkansas.
"Mom said you'll be having a lot of family from Arkansas saying 'Raider Power' instead of calling the Hogs this time," McGuire said.
McGuire has now taken his Red Raiders program to three consecutive bowl appearances to start his tenure which is a first since Mike Leach achieved the same feat from 2000-2002. The late Leach took Texas Tech to a bowl game in each of his nine seasons at the helm.