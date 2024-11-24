Russell's Disappearing Act Must Come to End Against Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell has been missing in action for much of the month of November due to a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State.
Russell appeared in Arkansas' 63-31 loss to Ole Miss Nov. 2 but has been out ever since in games against Texas and Louisiana Tech. He has shown himself to be a dependable option in the run game with 47 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns on the season including a 16 carry, 175 yard effort in Starkville to close October.
He was not included in the Razorbacks' injury report which was releases 90 minutes prior to the game against Louisiana Tech deeming game ready. However, he wasn't seen on the field but did clarify afterwards that he was completely healthy, per a post on his X account which is now deleted.
Even during the week, coach Sam Pittman verified that Russell had been 'full speed in practice. Pittman's answer to the question was kind of all over the place when asked why his standout freshman running back didn't play despite being healthy.
"You know, that one there, and I would have told you, I did not know that," Pittman said. "But he was not fully healthy last week, he was healthy this week. So I got to figure out exactly why. A lot of it may be that 22 was healthy, and R-Dub and all that, but we believe in him, but that's the first that I've heard about that."
The Razorbacks could use his health next week to have its complete room of running backs healthy for the first time since late September against Texas A&M. Missouri's defense has shown itself to be vulnerable against the run as the Tigers have surrendered 163 yards per game against SEC teams.