Three Weeks In, Razorbacks Feel Both Different — and Same
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thank goodness for Bobby Petrino.
In just three games, the pain of an anemic 2023 Arkansas offense seems to be mostly a thing of the past for the Razorbacks. Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson leads the SEC in rushing yards and the offense looked better against a top-15 team in Oklahoma State than at any point in the season under Dan Enos.
Quarterback Taylen Green's completion percentage is low at just 56.4% (53-for-94) but Arkansas is far from the only team in the conference dealing with a low completion percentage. Both Brock Vandagriff and Lanorris Sellers have even lower percentages than Green.
However, the overall feel of the program is still eerily similar to that of a year ago. A 2-1 team opens SEC play as an underdog on the road after mismanagement and a key missed kick stopped the team from entering the conference slate.
Although the offensive line has unquestionably graded out better through three games, the team's depth continues to be tested and remains to be seen how it holds up against Auburn. The lingering injury of Devon Manuel put the unit behind the 8-ball all year.
To this point, the offensive line has handled being without offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, but the team will be without him for the fourth straight week after Arkansas released its first SEC injury report. Center Addison Nichols is listed as probable and is likely to play, but coach Sam Pittman placed an emphasis on finding a consistent backup center, suggesting that either Amaury Wiggins, Joe More and Josh Street could see increased reps.
"We’re going to look at others as well to see if we can have competition there where we push guys," Pittman said about the backup center. "We’d like to have Nichols back, but we need a competition for the two-center, as well, and that’s what we’ll do this week."
SEC play we meet again, Arkansas will look to avoid the same fate, a five-game losing streak that sunk the season last year. Kickoff for Auburn and Arkansas is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.
