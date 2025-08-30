Time for Pittman to cash checks with offseason claims about 'good' Razorbacks team

Time for Pittman to cash checks with claims about 'good' Razorback team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For a team still searching for its identity, Arkansas does have one absolte in quarterback Taylen Green.
The Razorbacks have spent the offseason building trust with a cast of new pass catchers, while also figuring out which defenders the staff can trust despite limited depth along the defensive line.
While Arkansas has some pieces, they don’t win games, execution does and Arkansas hasn’t been been a model of consistency in recent seasons.
Sixth year coach Sam Pittman insists that he has the pieces available at his disposal to be a good team led by star dual threat passer.
If this offense is going to click, it’ll need to do so quickly before the margin for error disappears week by week. There's a group among the fanbase that's tired of waiting for a potentially good team to turn into production on the field.
Razorbacks fans need proof of how good they can be which is one of the biggest keys not listed below.
Offensive Chemistry
There's no question that Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green had all offseason to create a rapport between himself and all the new options at pass catcher.
Whether it be at wide receiver or tight end, Arkansas has a chance to be prolific in the passing game, but there could always be disappointment if things don't go the way everyone on staff and offense hopes.
Obviously, O'Mega Blake and Raylen Sharpe have been the two receivers constantly in the conversation to impact the game through the air. Sophomore wideout C.J. Brown is back as the leading receiver from last season after posting five receptions for 62 yards in 2024.
"We’re trying to build confidence in the quarterback with whomever," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said after the Razorbacks second scrimmage. "CJ [Brown] this week has made a lot of plays at practice, did today. Sharpe has been out. So we’ve been able to move CJ in some to slot as well."
Coaches have been high on the speed of Jalen Brown and Andy Jean while Montana State transfer tight end Rohan Jones have emerged as playmakers.
"Someone has to step up and I think we’ve found, that are healthy right now, five to seven guys," Pittman said. "Jalen Brown made some plays this week. Rohan Jones is another guy that yesterday I felt like had his best practice, production wise, and catching difficult catches and all that. I think we’re getting more people. Because it was O’Mega and Sharpe for so long, we’re adding into that which is really going to help us keep fresh guys on the field that have confidence, and as important we have confidence in them."
Attack Defense
One of the big questions about this Arkansas defense is the ability to establish pressure from a variety of areas. Whether that comes from the defensive line or linebackers, there are quite a few caution lights blinking ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama A&M.
While Quincy Rhodes might be the only proven option as a pass rusher at defensive end, most of the pressure packages could come from its linebacker unit with a blend of proven commodities and new faces especially at the BUCK position.
“Man, we've got Charlie (Collins) [who can play Buck], [Justus] Boone, Phillip Lee.," Williams said. "That’s three off the top of my head that can do it. Ken Talley is another one that can do both."
Arkansas forced teams into just 15 turnovers while recording just 26 sacks.
“Yeah, just having a little bit more depth, you know, we'll be able to do a little bit more, we'll be able to deny the ball more, play more man," Williams said. "We want to deny the ball as much as we can, so we have the pieces in the back to do that.
“And also being able to play our zone as well, but we want to be able to shorten those windows, the throwing windows for the quarterback and being aggressive."
Pound the Rock
The Razorbacks coaching staff has raved about how good its rushing attack can be with Mike Washington, Braylen Russell and Rodney Hill leading the way.
"We don't game plan in practice, but I can tell you this: He's a good football player," Defensive coordinator Travis Williams said during fall camp. "He has speed, he has size, he doesn't say a word. Comes to work, he goes to practice. He's been a really, really good get for us. Coach Kolby Smith has done a really good job identifying him and, man, he's a good football player."
Last season, Arkansas scored 34 touchdowns while averaging 185 yards per game on the ground, but there's a problem that some people may have forgot about. There are likely to be three new starters along the line with Caden Kitler at center, Corey Robinson at left tackle and redshirt freshman Kobe Branham starting his first regular season game.
Alabama A&M allowed almost 150 yards per game along with five yards per carry against mostly FCS competition, which could lead to a big day on the ground for the Razorbacks.
Throughout fall camp and a pair of scrimmages, Arkansas has shown to be solid with multiple long, dynamic runs but that could be an indictment with how good or bad the second unit is defensively.