Titans may have found team to trade former Razorback first-round choice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Reports say the Tennessee Titans may be looking to move former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks out of town.
The former first-round selection's journey in Nashville hasn't unfolded as planned. but a change of scenery might unlock the potential that made him the 18th overall pick in 2022 with the Piittsburgh Steelers linked to reports of a possible trade.
The Steelers are exploring options to improve their receiving corps following the departure of George Pickens. After declining to pick up a fourth-year option on Burks, news he's being floated in trade talks isn't surprising.
While the addition of DK Metcalf has provided star power, the team still faces questions about their depth at the position.
Burks' tenure with the Titans has been marked by both flashes of brilliance and persistent setbacks. Since his days with the Warren, Ark., Lumberjacks, injuries have played a role and continued through his time with the Razorbacks.
In his first two seasons, he managed 49 receptions for 665 yards and one touchdown across 22 games, numbers that fall short of the expectations placed on a first-round selection.
His 2024 campaign was particularly challenging, as he was limited to just five games before suffering an ACL tear.
The injury history raises legitimate concerns.
Beyond the ACL tear, Burks has dealt with multiple knee injuries, concussions and other ailments that have limited his availability. This same injury history might make him available at a modest price, potentially as low as a late-round draft pick.
For Pittsburgh, the risk-reward calculation makes sense.
The Steelers' receiver room currently features DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Robert Woods, and rookie Roman Wilson.
While this group offers promise, the addition of a talent like Burks could provide valuable depth and upside.
"The talent is undeniable," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said believing Burks still possesses the physical tools that made him a first-round selection. "We're talking about a player who dominated SEC competition at Arkansas. If he can stay healthy and find the right situation, he could still become a significant contributor."
The rehabilitation from his ACL surgery has progressed well, according to Titans coach Brian Callahan. The injury was initially diagnosed as a "loose ACL" rather than a complete tear, potentially suggesting a smoother recovery process.
From a schematic standpoint, Burks' skill set could complement the Steelers' existing receivers.
At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he brings a physical presence that could help in both the passing game and as a blocker in the run game.
His ability to win contested catches and create yards after contact fits the traditional Steelers mold.
The timing might be right for both parties. Titans fans are pointing out problems on social media on a regular basis.
The Titans appear ready to move in a different direction, while the Steelers continue to reshape their offense under new coordinator Arthur Smith.
Smith's previous success with physical receivers in Tennessee could make Burks an intriguing addition to his system.
Financial considerations also favor a potential deal.
Burks is still on his rookie contract, carrying a cap hit of $4,572,143 in 2025, making him an affordable option for a team looking to add depth without significant financial commitment.
As the 2025 season approaches, this potential trade represents a classic low-risk, high-reward opportunity.
For the Steelers, acquiring a former first-round talent at a discount could prove shrewd if Burks can stay healthy and tap into his considerable potential.
For Burks, Pittsburgh's stable organization and proven track record with wide receivers might offer the fresh start his career needs.