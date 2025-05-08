Insider: Another WR Move Coming for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally moved on from George Pickens, trading the 24 year old wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a pick-swap in the 2027 NFL Draft. But according to one NFL insider, it likely won't be the last move they make at the position.
With the dismissal of Pickens, the Steelers are left with DK Metcalf as their star wide receiver with question marks behind him. The Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf this offseason, but with Pickens gone, Calvin Austin, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson look to be the next three in line to start.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport doesn't expect that to remain the case. Speaking about the Pickens trade, Rapoport made it known that he expects another wide receiver move to follow for the Steelers.
"I would be surprised if the Steelers are done at the wide receiver position," Rapoport said. "They are likely to at least sign one more and there are a couple of talented wide receivers still on the market."
The Steelers could have options via trade or free agency. Gabe Davis just hit the open market after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 26-year-old could be viewed as an option for a team with a WR2 need, including Pittsburgh.
Through a trade, names like New York Jets' Allen Lazard and Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs have been floated as potential fits for Pittsburgh, due to their connections with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is still expected to sign with the Steelers, and bringing in a familiar face to pair with Metcalf may be on the table.
It does seem like the Steelers will replace Pickens somehow. How they go about it is yet to be known, but that will reveal itself at some point as the team looks to finalize their roster for 2025.
