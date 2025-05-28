Titans HC Announces Big Treylon Burks Injury Update
The Tennessee Titans got some positive news surrounding the health of their former first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks with the start of OTAs now officially underway.
Burks, who was limited to only five games across his third year in Tennessee, saw his campaign derailed due to an ACL tear in Week 5 vs. the Indianapolis Colts that took him out of the action for the season.
Now, over seven months removed from Burks' injury, he seems to be making solid progress in his rehab, per the Titans coaching brass.
According to Titans head coach Brian Callahan, while Burks is not quite back practicing with the Tennessee offense, he's looked "really good" in his individual drills.
"He's participating in a limited fashion in some of the individual drills. That's part of his rehab process. He's in a good place, he's on schedule... His rehab's going according to plan, but he will be involved in a limited basis in the early portions of practice; working on some of his rehab progression–– running, and cutting, and all of those things are a part of it. He's not actually participating in practice at this moment. Happy with where he's had, excited, his progress has been really good, but he's necessary fully back at practice yet."
Burks, the Titans' 2022 first-round pick, has had a bit of an up-and-down three years in Tennessee. In 27 games played, Burks has posted 53 catches for 699 yards, while hauling in one total touchdown.
While a turbulent three years, and certainly a tough 2024 campaign with his devastating knee injury, he now has an interesting surrounding situation in Tennessee for the 2025 season.
The Titans have a new quarterback in Cam Ward leading the way, and could desperately use another nice complement next to Calvin Ridley in this wideout room as a weapon for their new franchise signal caller. Perhaps if the cards fall in Burks' favor and he blossoms as a bit of a late bloomer, he could find that long-aspired elevated role in the Titans' passing offense.
It's undoubtedly a critical fourth year ahead for Burks, but step one relies on getting back to full health.
