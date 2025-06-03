Titans Linked to WR Trade With Steelers
The Tennessee Titans have tried to revamp their receiving corps this offseason, signing Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson while selecting Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Deke in the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine departed via free agency, and the Titans have showed no interest in bringing back Tyler Boyd.
Tennessee seems to be going with a youth movement at the position while still trying to keep some experienced veterans around to make Cam Ward's job easier in 2025. That's why the Titans added Lockett and decided to hold onto Calvin Ridley.
However, in the midst of all of that, there is one wide out who may have played his final down in Music City: former first-round pick Treylon Burks.
Burks has been a significant bust for the Titans, having managed just 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown over his first three seasons. Last year, the 25-year-old was limited to just five games due to injury, and during his time on the field, he logged four catches for 34 yards.
It seems blatantly obvious that Burks is not factoring into Tennessee's plans, and Justin Melo of Music City Miracles has identified an intriguing potential trade destination for him: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired DK Metcalf this offseason to pair with George Pickens. They then grew tired of Pickens’ antics and traded him to the Dallas Cowboys," Melo wrote. "The Steelers are back to square one, with Metcalf and no depth at receiver. They signed former Titan Robert Woods, and also have Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. The Steelers are still expected to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Burks would potentially give Rodgers another option on the boundary."
Given Pittsburgh's lack of depth at the position, the Steelers would actually represent a logical landing spot for Burks, who may really just need a change of scenery to flash his talent.
At this point, Burks is probably worth no more than a seventh-round draft pick, but at least it would be something for the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!