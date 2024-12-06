Transfer Portal Claims Razorback Offensive Line Starter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to lose starters on the offensive side of the ball to the transfer portal. Right guard Josh Braun intends to enter the portal, according to a report by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
Braun, originally from Live Oak, Fla., transferred in from Florida and played two seasons as a starting offensive lineman for the Razorbacks. He started all 24 games in his two years with the Hogs.
He will forgo the opportunity to play in the Razorbacks' bowl game after striking a different tune prior to the game against Louisiana Tech.
"That’s ultimately what you play for," Braun said about playing in a bowl in November. "When you start your season, that’s the first goal is to get bowl-eligible because if you can’t get bowl-eligible you can’t progress any further in your goals. For me personally, I’ve never won a bowl game. The last time I went to a bowl was in 2021. I’m definitely excited to secure the win and get a bowl birth and see where we end up."
This marks the 11th player to depart for the transfer portal on coach Sam Pittman's, all on the offensive side of the ball, with the exception of defensive back Dallas Young. He follows Patrick Kutas as the second starting offensive lineman to leave the Hogs. The portal officially opens Monday.
Departing Transfers (11):
• TE Luke Hasz
• TE Ty Washington
• TE Var'Keyes Gumms
• WR Jaedson Wilson
• WR Isaiah Sategna
• WR Davion Dozier
• OL Patrick Kutas
• OL Amaury Wiggins
• QB Malachi Singleton
• DB Dallas Young
The Razorbacks will be given a bowl assignment Dec. 8 following the announcement of the 12-team College Football Playoff field.