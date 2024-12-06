All Hogs

Transfer Portal Claims Razorback Offensive Line Starter

Hogs lose second offensive lineman in as many days, moving total players leaving into double digits

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Joshua Braun going through practices in August at the indoor facility in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Joshua Braun going through practices in August at the indoor facility in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to lose starters on the offensive side of the ball to the transfer portal. Right guard Josh Braun intends to enter the portal, according to a report by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Braun, originally from Live Oak, Fla., transferred in from Florida and played two seasons as a starting offensive lineman for the Razorbacks. He started all 24 games in his two years with the Hogs.

He will forgo the opportunity to play in the Razorbacks' bowl game after striking a different tune prior to the game against Louisiana Tech.

"That’s ultimately what you play for," Braun said about playing in a bowl in November. "When you start your season, that’s the first goal is to get bowl-eligible because if you can’t get bowl-eligible you can’t progress any further in your goals. For me personally, I’ve never won a bowl game. The last time I went to a bowl was in 2021. I’m definitely excited to secure the win and get a bowl birth and see where we end up."

This marks the 11th player to depart for the transfer portal on coach Sam Pittman's, all on the offensive side of the ball, with the exception of defensive back Dallas Young. He follows Patrick Kutas as the second starting offensive lineman to leave the Hogs. The portal officially opens Monday.

Departing Transfers (11):

• TE Luke Hasz
• TE Ty Washington
• TE Var'Keyes Gumms
• WR Jaedson Wilson
• WR Isaiah Sategna
• WR Davion Dozier
• OL Patrick Kutas
• OL Amaury Wiggins
• QB Malachi Singleton
• DB Dallas Young

The Razorbacks will be given a bowl assignment Dec. 8 following the announcement of the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

HOGS FEED:

BREAKING: Razorbacks lose first defensive player to portal

• Hogs lose starting receiver to transfer portal

• Did Calipari's decision to have fun produce Hogs win?

• Former Razorback plays hero again during Lions historic run

• Limited options for Razorback quarterbacks in bowl game

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football