Two Tight Ends Kicked Off Razorbacks; Depth Affected for Group
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will see some movement on the depth chart at tight end. Coach Sam Pittman announced that both redshirt junior Var'Keyes Gumms and redshirt sophomore Ty Washington are both no longer with the team following a violation of team rules.
Gumms, after transferring as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports from North Texas, caught just four passes for 26 yards across 16 games. He had been mostly passed on the depth chart by the likes of Andreas Paaske, who caught two touchdowns in the Razorbacks' 58-25 win over Mississippi State.
Washington filled in admirably following the injury to Luke Hasz in 2023. He started three games and caught 11 passes for 170 yards and even led the team in the game against Ole Miss with seven catches for 90 yards in a 27-20 loss.
Pittman expects that there will be a domino effect on the tight end depth after losing two players at the same time.
" I think they can." Pittman said about other tight ends stepping up. "Maddox Lassiter has played a lot of ball so I have a lot of confidence in him. We also got Josh Street ready when we were banged up a little bit, and we’ll have a few more ideas for that position."
Arkansas kicks off against Ole Miss inside Razorback Stadium 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network all across Arkansas.