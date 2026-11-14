What Happened The Last Time Arkansas Played South Carolina?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last time Arkansas played South Carolina, it was an offensive explosion as the teams combined for over 800 total yards in the Razorbacks 44-30 win.

Former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles took advantage of an overwhelmed Gamecocks defense with the combination of quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders. Coach Sam Pittman's team opened SEC play with a convincing victory and improved to 2-0 overall with fans relishing in Hog Heaven.

Before the programs meet again on Saturday, here’s a look back at how Arkansas won their previous meeting.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) pursues South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. | USA TODAY Sports

What Happened Last Time?

The Gamecocks received the opening kickoff and marched 36 yards to midfield before a personal foul put South Carolina in an unsuccessful third-and-19 situation. A short punt from USC gave the Razorbacks great field position at its own 37-yard line.

Arkansas' offense wanted to establish physicality at the line of scrimmage with 10 of their first 13 plays called for runs. Sanders punched the football in from a yard out to take an early 7-0 first quarter lead on a 13-play opening drive that took 5:38 off the clock.

South Carolina got on the board with a 65-yard drive that resulted in a field goal after the Razorbacks' defense settled in after a 43-yard reception from MarShawn Lloyd put the offense in scoring position.

Briles directed Arkansas offense to a couple of 12-play scoring drives to take a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Gamecocks drove straight down the field on the next possession with a touchdown run by MarShawn Lloyd, but a missed extra point gave the Razorbacks a 21-9 lead at halftime.

USC forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter, and the offense responded with an eight-play, 88-yard scoring drive in 2:55 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Rattler to Juice Wells to pull cut the Arkansas lead to 21-16.

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On the first play of the next Arkansas possession, Sanders ripped off a 47-yard into Gamecock territory but turned it over on downs after Jefferson's fourth down run was stopped for no gain at the 19-yard line.

After scoreless third quarter, the Razorbacks regrouped, responding with a 14-play, 59-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than five minutes that ended with Jefferson's 2-yard run.

The defense then helped create another opportunity as Latavious Brini forced a Lloyd fumble that Hudson Clark recovered. Shortly after, Jefferson connected on a 23-yard touchdown to Warren Thompson to extend Arkansas' lead to 35-16.

After the Gamecocks pulled within 35-24, Bumper Pool returned an onside kick to the South Carolina 9-yard line. AJ Green scored just two plays later to make it 42-24.

Ground and Pound the Day

Sanders finished with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries against the Gameocks, while Jefferson added another 67 yards and a score as the Razorbacks imposed their will on the ground.

Hogs' linebacker Drew Sanders started his All-American campaign with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

South Carolina forced Arkansas to press at times, but Arkansas ultimately responded when needed to preserve a 44-30 victory inside Razorback Stadium.

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