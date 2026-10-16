FAYETTEVILLE — I can see Arkansas winning this game and I can also see the Razorbacks making it much harder than it needs to be.

That is where my confidence sits heading into Vanderbilt. There is a route to a win, but the season has not provided enough evidence to assume Arkansas will stay on it.

An offense averaging 19.3 points and 327.2 total yards per game has work to do before anyone should feel comfortable. The matchup offers possibilities. It does not erase the performance that produced those numbers. Some parts of this team give me more confidence than others. The distinction matters.

Jackson Gives Me a Chance to Believe — With Help

Jackson has seven touchdown passes against four interceptions and is completing 59.8% of his throws. There is enough there to build a useful offensive performance, but not enough to justify asking him to rescue every possession that starts badly.

I trust the situation more when Arkansas gives him a reasonable down and distance, a clear option and protection that lets him deliver. That should not sound like an extravagant request. It is what a functioning offense is supposed to provide.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield (left) talks to his quarterback KJ Jackson (right) during first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

He still has to make the throw. If the completion is there, take it. If the defense wins the snap, avoid making the result worse. Jackson does not need to transform into a different quarterback by Saturday, but Arkansas needs a more dependable version of the operation around him. My confidence here is conditional, not absent. Give him something workable and expect him to handle it.

Run Game Still Owes Everyone Proof

The Tennessee game provided a reason to keep working. The season average of 99 rushing yards per game provides a reason not to get carried away.

I need to see Arkansas maintain usefulness after Vanderbilt responds. That might mean a different run call. It might mean a pass into the space created by additional attention to the ground game.

What it should not mean is repeating an unsuccessful approach because it worked earlier.

A rushing attack can help without producing an eye-catching total. It can influence the defense, improve the next down and keep the offense from becoming predictable.

Those are the contributions Arkansas needs consistently. Until the Razorbacks demonstrate that, my confidence remains limited. One encouraging stretch should earn another opportunity, not an announcement that the problem is fixed.

I Like the Defensive Opportunity More Than Margin for Error

Vanderbilt has not exceeded 17 points in its three SEC losses, which allows Arkansas to enter FirstBank Stadium on Saturday believing it can keep the game manageable.

The concern is how quickly a defense can surrender that advantage through its own mistakes. Curtis can extend a play.

A missed tackle can change a possession just like a coverage error can give an inconsistent offense something it did not have to create.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Steven Soles, Hunter Osbone and Quincy Rhodes celebrate after a stop against Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

I trust the opportunity to make Vanderbilt work. I do not automatically trust Arkansas to avoid making that work easier. The Razorbacks need to force another snap, then another. If the Commodores earn a good drive, credit them. Do not let an avoidable breakdown do most of the job for them.

The Fourth Quarter Is Still a Show-Me Situation

I am not going to invent late-game confidence because Arkansas needs it. The current team has to demonstrate that it can finish one of these opportunities. That does not mean predicting failure. It means waiting for evidence before treating an unresolved problem as a strength.

They must make each possession feel purposeful with clear communication and decisions that fit the players being asked to execute them.

If the game is there in the final minutes, Arkansas needs to look like it expected to be in that position and prepared accordingly.

There is enough to see a path in Nashville, there's certainly not enough to call this game comfortable. The Razorbacks can change that feeling Saturday somehwere they haven't put a full game together this season, and that's on the field.

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