Arkansas is 1-0, and Ryan Silverfield’s first victory as Razorbacks coach was never in serious danger.

That does not make Saturday’s 31-14 win over North Alabama a clean performance. Arkansas outgained North Alabama 415-153. The Razorbacks had 29 first downs to the Lions’ seven. They held possession for 41:27 and ran 84 offensive plays. North Alabama ran 44. Those are the statistics of a blowout. The 31-14 score is not.

Arkansas controlled the game but did not finish it with enough authority. The Razorbacks passed their first test because they won, avoided a major upset and saw KJ Jackson look comfortable as QB1. They also failed several smaller tests that will become much bigger against Utah.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey meets with a North Alabama coach prior to the game. | Nilsen Roman

Quarterback Grade: B-Plus

Jackson was the best reason to believe Arkansas can improve. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His 69% completion rate was strong, and he spread the ball to 12 different receivers.

That distribution is important. Chris Marshall had seven catches for 79 yards. Sutton Smith caught four passes for 43 yards. CJ Brown added three catches for 37 yards. Ismael Cisse, Jaden Platt, and Matt Adcock each caught touchdown passes.

Jackson did not lock onto one player. He did not spend the afternoon throwing reckless passes. He converted 10 of 17 third downs and helped Arkansas reach the red zone six times. The interception keeps the grade below an A. So does the lack of explosive passing plays. Arkansas needs a longer completion than 21 yards against Utah. Still, Jackson looked like a starter. Albeit a nervous one at times against North Alabama. Yet, that matters.

Offensive Grade: C-Plus

The offense gained 415 yards. It also ran 84 plays. Those totals should be praised. The efficiency does not deserve the same praise. Arkansas averaged 4.9 yards per play. The Razorbacks ran 49 times for 148 yards, only 3.0 yards per carry. Russell had 49 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Smith gained 36 yards on 15 attempts.

North Alabama should not hold Arkansas to 3.0 yards per carry. That statistic is the red flag. Cramsey needs a running game to make his offense balanced, protect Jackson and create play-action opportunities. Arkansas did not get enough push up front, and too many runs died before they had a chance.

The Razorbacks also went 5-for-6 scoring opportunities in the red zone. That cannot happen against Utah. Arkansas moved the ball, but did not finish enough drives.

North Alabama Lions quarterback Destin Wade (5) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Grade: B

The defense did its job, with a caveat. North Alabama gained 153 total yards, averaged 3.5 yards per play and produced only seven first downs. Arkansas held the Lions to 40 rushing yards on 20 attempts and only 113 passing yards.

That is strong work. The Razorbacks also recorded two sacks, five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. North Alabama had the ball for only 18:33, but the Lions scored two rushing touchdowns. They reached the red zone three times and scored touchdowns on two of those trips.

Arkansas does not need to apologize for holding an opponent to 153 yards. It does need to ask why North Alabama converted enough of its limited opportunities to score 14 points. The answer likely involves discipline and finishing. Those are fixable. Utah will test whether Arkansas actually fixes them.

Discipline Grade: D

This was Arkansas’ worst category. The Razorbacks committed eight penalties for 74 yards. The offense had a false start, two holding calls and an ineligible receiver downfield penalty. The defense added an illegal block in the back on special teams, pass interference, a personal foul and a facemask.

Those mistakes stopped drives and extended North Alabama possessions. Silverfield wants Arkansas to be tough, smart and disciplined. Saturday offered mixed evidence. The Razorbacks were tough enough to control the game. They were not disciplined enough to make it easy. Arkansas cannot bring eight penalties and a 1-for-6 red-zone touchdown rate into Utah. That combination will get a team beaten.

Overall Grade: B-Minus

Arkansas won. Jackson played well. The defense controlled the line of scrimmage. The offense created 29 first downs and held the ball for nearly 42 minutes.

That is progress. But Arkansas did not look like a finished product. The run game was weak. The red-zone performance was poor. The penalties were excessive. North Alabama scored twice despite gaining only 153 yards. Silverfield’s team has a foundation. It does not yet have a finished identity. Utah will show whether Saturday’s flaws were opening-game rust or the beginning of a larger problem.

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