OMAHA, Neb. — The postseason magic ran out for Arkansas as the Hogs were shutout in a 2-0 loss to Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday.

Lefty ace Dylan DeLucia tossed a gem for the Rebels, throwing a complete game and allowing just four hits. Arkansas ace Connor Noland gave up seven hits and two runs in eight innings for the Hogs.

Ole Miss will advance to the College World Series final to face Oklahoma and the Hogs will head back home to Fayetteville.

Here is how the season ended for the Razorbacks:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

After inducing a pair of groundouts, Connor Noland struck out Tim Elko to close the 1-2-3, 12-pitch top of the first.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Braydon Webb fouled out to lead things off and Peyton Stovall quickly grounded out right after. Cayden Wallace snuck a two-out single through the left side and he was advanced on a single up the middle from Michael Turner. The runners were stranded after a Chris Lanzilli foul out to first base.

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Top 2nd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Kevin Graham went down on strikes to lead the second off. Robert Moore made an impressive diving stop at second and his throw was in time at first for the second out. Noland got Calvin Harris to groundout right back to him to close another 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Robert Moore hit a loud fly out to left that was snagged by Kevin Graham for the first out. Jalen Battles popped out to left for the second out and Brady Slavens struck out to close the second.

Razorbacks right fielder Chris Lanzilli in the dugout before Thursday's game against Ole Miss in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images)

Top 3rd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Peyton Chatagnier grounded out to third to start things off. Hayden Dunhurt dropped a single into right field, but it was erased when Peyton Stovall turned a 3-6-3 double play.

Bottom 3rd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia put together a 1-2-3 inning that featured a Zack Gregory strikeout, a Braydon Webb foul out and a Peyton Stovall groundout.

Top 4th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Justin Bench took the first pitch of the inning to right-center for a single. Jacob Gonzalez grounded out to second for the first out. Connor Noland struck out Tim Elko, but Kevin Graham hit an RBI double down the line in right to score Bench. Kemp Alderman line out to short to close the frame.

Bottom 4th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Cayden Wallace grounded out and Michael Turner lined out in the span of five pitches. Chris Lanzilli laced a two-out single to left, but was stranded after Robert Moore watched strike three go by to end the inning.

Top 5th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Calvin Harris lined out to center in the leadoff spot and Peyton Chatagnier struck out swinging in the next at bat. Hayden Dunhurst became Connor Noland's fifth strikeout victim to close the inning.

Bottom 5th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Jalen Battles lined out to shortstop to start the frame. Brady Slavens lined his second pitch straight to the left fielder. Zack Gregory struck out swinging to end the inning.

Razorbacks starting pitcher Connor Noland (13) pitches against the Ole Miss Rebels during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 6th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

After TJ McCants grounded out to second to lead things off, Justin Bench dropped a single into right. A 5-6-3 double play erased the runner and ended the top of the sixth.

Bottom 6th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Braydon Webb grounded out to short on the first pitch of the inning and Peyton Stovall flied out to right for the second out. Cayden Wallace hit the first pitch he saw to deep right, but it was caught by Calvin Harris to close the inning.

Razorbacks shortstop Jalen Battles (2) throws to first base against the Ole Miss Rebels during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 7th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Tim Elko hit a heater into left field to start the seventh. Kevin Graham followed suit with a single through the left side. Kemp Alderman popped out to second base for the first out.

Calvin Harris hit an RBI single into right to score Elko, but Harris was thrown out at second on the play.

Peyton Chatagnier flied out to left to close the frame.

Bottom 7th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Michael Turner grounded out to leadoff the inning and Chris Lanzilli struck out swinging for the second out. Robert Moore hit a two-out single to second base. Jalen Battles reached first on an error by the shortstop. Brady Slavens grounded out to second to end the inning.

Top 8th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Hayden Dunhurst lined the first pitch he saw to Jalen Battles for the first out. Connor Noland struck out TJ McCants and Justin bench for the second and third outs.

Bottom 8th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Kendall Diggs pinch hit to leadoff the inning and struck out swinging. Braydon Webb and Peyton Stovall both grounded out to second to close the inning.

Top 9th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

LHP Evan Taylor came on to pitch for the Hogs.

Jacob Gonzalez popped out to Peyton Stovall to lead the inning off. Tim Elko grounded to Robert Moore right up the middle for the second out. Taylor struck out Kevin Graham to close the frame.

Bottom 9th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner both grounded out to start the inning.

