STILLWATER, Okla. — After trailing Oklahoma State 10-5 entering the top of the seventh inning, Arkansas poured 15 runs on the Cowboys across the final three innings to emerge victorious, 20-12, at O'Brate Stadium.

The Hogs struggled to limit the Cowboy offense in the first three innings, allowing seven runs in that span. A late offensive surge powered by shaky pitching from Oklahoma State and a grand slam from Jalen battles in the eighth put the nail in the coffin.

Here is a rundown of how it all happened:

Top 1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 0

Brady Slavens smacked a one-out solo shot to right-center to put the Hogs on top early. A trio of groundouts led to the longball being the only hit of the inning for Arkansas.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 1

Hagen Smith issued a leadoff walk to Roc Riggio, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Riggio came around to score after Zach Ehrhard laid down a successful bunt single that was followed by a Cayden Wallace throwing error.

Despite finding himself in a two-out bases loaded situation, Smith induced a groundout to third to escape the inning with just one run allowed.

Arkansas' Brady Slavens at the plate against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.(Auburn Athletics)

Top 2nd: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma State 1

Robert Moore smacked a one-out homer of his own over the wall in right field to give the Hogs the lead again. Similar to the first inning, the remainder of the Arkansas lineup failed to reach base after a pair of groundouts and a Peyton Stovall strikeout.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma State 2

The bottom of the second began the exact same as the previous inning: Hagen Smith issued a leadoff walk. OSU's Chase Adkison advanced to second on a sac-bunt.

Dave Van Horn elected to pull Smith after 46 pitches in 1 1/3 innings. Evan Taylor came on in relief of Smith.

Roc Riggio hit an RBI double to center to tie things back up. Taylor issued a one-out walk to put runners on first and second, but countered by getting Griffin Doersching to ground out and end the inning.

Arkansas Communications

Top 3rd: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma State 2

The Hogs went down in order in the form of two strikeouts and a groundout to third.

Bottom 3rd: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 2

Evan Taylor plunked David Mendham to leadoff the frame. Nolan McLean absolutely crushed a ball over the left field wall to put the Cowboys up by two.

The homer was followed up by a walk to Chase Adkison and a double by Caeden Trenkle that chased Taylor. LHP Zack Morris came on in relief for Arkansas.

Roc Riggio sent Morris' first pitch into the stands in right for a three-run shot that gave the Cowboys a five-run lead. Morris responded with a pair of Ks to end the inning.

Arkansas Communications

Top 4th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 3

Cayden Wallace took the first pitch of the inning to dead center for Arkansas' third solo homer.

After a Michael Turner groundout, Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore became the Hogs' first two baserunners of the day, but Jalen Battles hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the top of the fourth.

Bottom 4th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 3

Oklahoma State was held scoreless in an inning for the first time of the day after a fly out, strikeout, two-out walk and a groundout to short that ended the inning.

Florida Athletics

Top 5th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 5

Peyton Stovall singled through the right side to leadoff the inning for the Hogs. Braydon Webb advanced Stovall to second with a one-out single to left. Both runners advanced on a Brady Slavens groundout to first.

OSU elected to intentionally walk Cayden Wallace to load the bases with two outs. Michael Turner took advantage and poked a two-RBI single into left-center.

Bottom 5th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 5

OSU's Chade Adkison lined a heater into center for a leadoff single, but he was out at second on a fielder's choice that allowed Caeden Trenkle to reach first. Roc Riggio advanced Trenkle to second on a single to left, but it was for naught, as a foul out to Cayden Wallace at third ended the inning.

Arkansas catcher Michael Turner takes a swing during the Razorbacks' 7-3 win over Alabama on Friday night. (Alabama Athletics)

Top 6th: Oklahoma State 7, Arkansas 5

The Cowboys turned to RHP Hueston Morrill to start the sixth inning.

Jalen Battles smoke a one-out single into center and Peyton Stovall followed it up by taking a pitch off his ankle. Zack Gregory hit the ball to the first baseman, who took the fielder's choice at second to get Stovall out. Braydon Webb lined a ball to center, but Caeden Trenkle made a diving catch for the third out.

Bottom 6th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 5

Griffin Doersching led the bottom of the sixth off with a double down the left field line. A deep fly out by David Mendham advanced Doersching to third.

RHP Kole Ramage come on to replace Zack Morris. Ramage gave up a pair of runs on an RBI groundout and an RBI single from the Cowboys. Roc Riggio joined the RBI single party to make it a five-run OSU advantage.

Ramage was pulled for RHP Zebulon Vermillion, who got Zach Ehrhard to fly out to left to end the inning.

Top 7th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 8

Michael Turner snuck a two-out solo home run over the wall in left-center.

Chris Lanzilli followed Turner with a double to the wall in right, and Robert Moore drove Lanzilli home with a two-run bomb over the wall in left.

OSU turned to RHP Roman Phansalkar, who caught Jalen Battles looking at strike three to end the frame.

Bottom 7th: Oklahoma State 10, Arkansas 8

Jake Thompson led things off for OSU with a double down the right field line that chased Zebulon Vermillion from the game. The Hogs then turned to RHP Brady Tygart.

After a groundout advanced Thompson to third, Tygart walked David Mendham to give the Cowboys runners on the corners with one out. Tygart bounced back by striking out the always-dangerous Nolan McLean. After issuing another walk, Tygart got Chase Adkison to ground out to Robert Moore at second to end the inning.

Arkansas Communications

Top 8th: Arkansas 16, Oklahoma State 10

Peyton Stovall started things off with a single down the left field line. Zack Gregory wore a pitch to give the Hogs a pair of baserunners. Braydon Webb followed suit and took a pitch off the knee to load the bases.

OSU turned to third baseman/closer Nolan McLean, who struck out Brady Slavens to start his outing. McLean walked Cayden Wallace to bring Stovall home and make it a one-run game. Michael Turner drew a four-pitch walk to bring Gregory home and tie the game.

Chris Lanzilli became the third Hog in the inning to be hit by a pitch and Webb crossed home to give Arkansas the lead. Robert Moore drew another two-out walk to put the Hogs up by two and chase McLean.

Jalen Battles smashed a grand slam over the left field wall to put the Hogs up by six.

Braydon Webb struck out looking to end the eight-run inning by the Hogs.

Bottom 8th: Arkansas 16, Oklahoma State 12

Brady Tygart walked Caeden Trenkle to start the inning. A fly out later, Tygart nailed Zach Ehrhard with a pitch in the helmet.

Jake Thompson groundout out to third to advance the runners and Brett Brown hit a pinch-hit two-RBI single to get two runs back for the Cowboys. The hit chased Tygart and brought RHP Will McEntire in for the Hogs. McEntire took care of business by getting David Mendham to fly out to end the inning.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Top 9th: Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12

Brady Slavens walked to leadoff the inning for Arkansas. After a Cayden Wallace strikeout, Michael Turner took a pitch to the foot to give the Hogs two runners on.

Chris Lanzilli lined Arkansas' seventh homer of the day into the left field bullpen to put the Hogs up by seven.

Peyton Stovall singled to the shortstop and a throwing error allowed Moore to come around and score. Zack Gregory struck out to end the frame.

Bottom 9th: Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12

HOGS FEED

NCAA REGIONAL ROUND-UP: DAY 2

NCAA REGIONAL FRIDAY RESULTS, SATURDAY SCHEDULE

DID HOGS FIND WAY TO GET PLAYER 7TH YEAR?

WAS TEXAS A&M ATHLETIC DIRECTOR'S ANNOUNCEMENT OFFICIAL?

LIVE BLOG OF RAZORBACKS' GAME WITH GRAND CANYON

STILLWATER REGIONAL PROVIDES NIGHTMARE SCENARIO FOR HOGS

SAM PITTMAN'S NEW DEAL FINALLY OFFICIAL FOR HOGS

EVAN LEE MAKES MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT WITH NATIONALS

HOGS' PITCHING NEEDS ADJUSTMENT IN REGIONALS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.