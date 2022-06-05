Hogs' Dave Van Horn: 'I Don't Know What to Say'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Oklahoma State pitchers hit just about every Arkansas player in the lineup except the one they wish now they had.

Jalen Battles' eighth-inning bomb over the left-field wall that may still be in orbit was the pivotal key to a whopping 20-12 win by the Razorbacks to advance to Sunday with a chance to win the Stillwater Regional.

Anybody that says they saw it coming are wrong. They may have hoped, but there was nothing in the Hogs' performances over the last three weeks to predict that finish.

The Hogs' eighth inning looked like a slow-pitch softball game at times except the Cowboys' pitchers kept hitting batters.

They probably wish they had hit Battles with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth. They had already walked in a run.

Walking Battles would have at least let OSU hang onto some hope after giving up four runs and losing the lead.

Instead, they brought in Trevor Martin and Battles got all of his first pitch and suddenly the Hogs had a 16-10 lead and the Cowboys had a problem.

Arkansas' Jalen Battles celebrates with teammates Michael Turner, Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore after driving them home with a grand slam in the eighth inning of the Razorbacks' big rally late to down Oklahoma State on Saturday night in the NCAA Regional. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Just for good measure Arkansas added four runs in the ninth.

OSU came into this regional as the top seed and most folks figured they would win the thing. A lot of people were already giving up the Razorbacks' season.

Now they could host a Super Regional next weekend. It will depend on what happens everywhere else ... and in Stillwater.

The Hogs haven't won the regional yet. They still need one more win. Whether that's against the Cowboys or Missouri State tomorrow night will be decided starting at noon tomorrow.

The Bears put together a miracle of their own earlier Saturday afternoon with a whopping comeback win over Grand Canyon, who could be excused for wanting to jump into one of those big ditches they are named after.

Now it will be the Hogs who can wrap up the regional tomorrow night and will be in the best shape of either team with their pitching.

The Cowboys threw just about everything at the Hogs and managed to hit batters seven times. Don't believe I've seen that before. They also walked five.

In fairness, they got more free passes (13) than they gave up. The Hogs' first three pitchers of Hagen Smith, Evan Taylor and Zack Morris combined to walk seven.

Smith managed to walk four in 1.1 innings starting the game.

It wasn't exactly a pitching masterpiece. That's not particularly surprising in a 20-12 final score.

Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart delivers a pitch late during the Razorbacks' win over Oklahoma State in the NCAA Regional on Saturday night. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Things worse for both teams until Brady Tygart came in late and managed to do enough to get them to Sunday in the best shape of anyone.

Whichever team they face is going to be getting thin on pitchers.

And the Hogs have shown lately that's when the bats come alive.

