Did Dave Van Horn's Pitching Decision Cost Hogs?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 14-10 loss to Oklahoma State was just goofy.

When the Cowboys' Aidan Meola's come-backer glanced off Hogs pitcher Brady Tygart's foot into center you kinda got the feeling it was the killshot.

The Razorbacks still had chances and Nolan McLean's homer pretty much sealed, but about all that was left was hope.

Fans will forever question Hogs coach Dave Van Horn's earlier decision but that didn't lose this one.

Razorbacks' Zach Gregory robs the Cowboys of a hit early in Sunday night's NCAA Regional final against Oklahoma State. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

He probably knew it when he sent Connor Noland to the mound in the ninth inning and the Razorbacks holding a slip 8-7 lead.

If college baseball could duplicate this entire regional for a season it would rocket in interest.

Things didn't work out in the end, but that wasn't necessarily because Noland blew up. Zach Gregory's slip in left field probably did more damage.

By the time things got to the 10th inning, the Hogs apparently were fresh out of miracles for one game and now we go to a deciding game Monday.

If you had a flashback to the College World Series a couple of years ago you aren't alone.

Right down to the fact now there's another game Monday night for the right to advance to a Super Regional ... wherever it will be played.

It won't be surprising to see this one look like a track meet around the bases.

Pitching is going to be thin on both sides.

Razorbacks' third baseman Cayden Wallace is congratulated by catcher Michael Turner after a home run in Sunday night's NCAA Regional final against Oklahoma State. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

And this regional has had balls flying out of the park in Stillwater at record numbers, most of which have been rung up by Oklahoma State.

Noland won't be pitching. Anybody else on the roster that can find home plate from the mound might be.

Because if they don't win Monday night, there won't be any more games to play.

HOGS FEED

LIVE BLOG: HOGS CAN'T CLOSE OUT REGIONAL AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE

LIVE BLOG: OKLAHOMA ST. COWBOYS VS MISSOURI ST. (DAY 3)

NOT EVEN VAN HORN FORESAW SATURDAY NIGHT RALLY

LIVE BLOG: HOGS DOWN OKLAHOMA STATE IN REGIONAL

NCAA REGIONAL ROUND-UP: DAY 2

NCAA REGIONAL FRIDAY RESULTS, SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.