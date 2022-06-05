Live Blog: Oklahoma St. vs. Missouri St. (Day 3)

STILLWATER, Okla. – Welcome back to O'Brate stadium where the weather is relatively cool and storms are developing in the far distance.

The winner here will face Arkansas in a regional championship game that will start tonight, but most likely won't finish until tomorrow morning. As of noon, powerful thunderstorms are expected to arrive around 8 p.m.

Top 1st, 0-0

Roc Riggio reaches on an infield grounder and advances to third. However, after Griffin Doersching mistakenly heads to first thinking he had drawn a walk after only three balls, the umps bring the power hitter back. He then nearly takes a half-hearted swing out of the yard, but instead flies out, getting Missouri State out of the inning.

Bottom 1st, 0-0

Ryan Bogusz takes the mound for Oklahoma State in front of a light crowd. The Cowboys went through a lot of pitchers last night, so he will need to be solid on the mound.

Bogusz is pounding the strike zone. He faces three batters – a strike out, a deep fly out to centerfield, and a pop-up to first base.

Top 2nd, 0-0

Missouri St. pitcher Ty Buckner gets David Mendham to ground out to first. The Bears pitch around Nolan McLean, putting him on first with a walk. Marcus Brown lifts a high shot deep to right, but an easy wind blowing in from that direction knocks it down for the second out. Caeden Trenkle grounds out to second to end the inning.

Bottom 2nd, 5-0

If Arkansas fans were hoping for a taxing, drawn out game leading into the championship game, this isn't it. These teams are flying through at-bats. Cam Cratic grounds a single to center. Roggio was playing a heavy shift, which turned a routine grounder into a hit.

Dakota Kotowski draws the walk to put runners on first and second with one out.

Grant Wood hits liner to a huge gap in left-center that dies at the bottom of the wall. Cratic and Kotowski score. Wood in for a double.

Bogusz hits Will Duff squarely in the back. That stretches the Cowboys run of hit batters to seven of the past eight pitchers to take the mound for Oklahoma St. Runners now on first and second with one out.

Walker Jenkins rips a hard shot up the middle, but Marcus Brown is shifted over, finding himself in the perfect position to get the second out. Bogusz goes 3-0 to Nivens, a home run hero from yesterday's stunning comeback for the Bears. He battles back to 3-2, but drifts a pitch outside to load the bases.

Bogusz goes 3-0 again, this time to Drake Baldwin. Again he battles back to 3-2. Baldwin fouls off two pitches before roping a liner down the right field line that dies when it bounces off the fence. Missouri State had everyone running so three runs come across with Baldwin at second as the Bears snag a 5-0 lead.

That ends the day for Bogusz. Right-hander Kale Davis takes the mound for Oklahoma State.