What Dave Van Horn Thinks Before Opener in CWS

Watch: Hogs Coach Dave Van Horn on How Team Has Improved

The complete press conference Thursday from just the coach ahead of Saturday's opening game in the College World Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has gotten better as the season progressed and now they have a chance to reach their goal.

Like every year it's to finish in Omaha, which is where they are.

WATCH DAVE VAN HORN'S COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE ABOVE

Until the final out last weekend in the Super Regional against North Carolina, only the biggest Razorback fans actually believed it would happen.

Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss

This team has gotten better.

"I don't know," Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said after their first practice in Omaha ahead of Saturday's opening game of the College World Series against Stanford. "We're a better team than we were in February. We're a better team than we were in April."

The pitching staff finally getting back to midseason form along with finding the bats for key hits are the reason they are here.

The original goal is still in front of them.

And you probably didn't see it coming, either, a month ago.

