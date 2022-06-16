What Dave Van Horn Thinks Before Opener in CWS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has gotten better as the season progressed and now they have a chance to reach their goal.

Like every year it's to finish in Omaha, which is where they are.

Until the final out last weekend in the Super Regional against North Carolina, only the biggest Razorback fans actually believed it would happen.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in a home game against Ole Miss at the end of April. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

This team has gotten better.

"I don't know," Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said after their first practice in Omaha ahead of Saturday's opening game of the College World Series against Stanford. "We're a better team than we were in February. We're a better team than we were in April."

The pitching staff finally getting back to midseason form along with finding the bats for key hits are the reason they are here.

The original goal is still in front of them.

And you probably didn't see it coming, either, a month ago.

