If Saturday was about the SEC flexing its muscle in the world of college baseball, the league crowned itself Mr. Universe.

To put things in perspective, when compared to its diamond brethren, No. 1 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense with its meager 12 runs. That paltry total fell below average as league members blistered opponents for 125 runs while posting an 8-1 record.

Arkansas' Jalen Battles flips his bat after grand slam in the eighth inning of the Razorbacks' big rally late to down Oklahoma State on Saturday night in the NCAA Regional. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications) Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles celebrates a grand slam that broke open the game against Oklahoma St. in the Stillwater regional. The Razorbacks now await the winner of the Cowboys and Missouri State.

For those who don’t have an abacus handy, that’s an average of 14 runs per game. Georgia, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Arkansas each posted solid football scores with a combined 85 runs. The Bulldogs and Hogs combined for 14 of the 21 home runs hit by those four teams.

Of the nine teams remaining, six have to be beaten twice on Sunday to rip a regional championship from their grasp.

Here’s how the schedule shakes out for the SEC on Championship Sunday:

Game 2 (Winner’s bracket):

Ole Miss vs. Miami, 2 p.m.

ESPNU

Elimination games:

Georgia vs. North Carolina, Noon

ESPNU

Florida vs. Central Michigan, Noon

SECN

Vanderbilt vs. San Diego, 3 p.m.

ESPN+

Championship games:

VCU vs. North Carolina/Georgia 5 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma St./Missouri St. 6 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Campbell/Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida/Central Michigan 6 p.m.

LSU vs. Southern Miss/Kennesaw St. 6 p.m.

Auburn vs. Florida St./UCLA 6 p.m

Texas A&M vs. Louisiana/TCU 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Vanderbilt/San Diego 8 p.m.

