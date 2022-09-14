Is Everybody Over-Reacting Just Two Weeks into Season?

As usual, fans over-react early in season but we'll all know soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As usual, a lot of people tend to handicap the entire season after two games.

That's making a decision without evidence. All we have right now are some examples of how good Arkansas might be.

In addition, everyone is thinking Alabama may be coming back to the field because Texas played them close.

All of it is blatant over-reaction and that's not just Razorback fans, who are still the most bi-polar in all of college athletics. Even the national people are making predictions and hoping to be right.

They may be right. Making any sort of projection for the Hogs right now, though, is hope more than anything else.

Everyone thinks now Texas A&M, who was supposed to be the second-best team in the SEC West behind the Crimson Tide, is going to fold up the tent after being upset at home by Appalachian State.

After just two weeks, pump the brakes. There are some guesses, but wait a few weeks before thinking the entire fate of the season is decided before the middle of September.

Saturday's game against Missouri State is one from this angle that's not going to please the coaches, players or fans.

Oh, the Hogs will win. There's no line on the game at SISportsBook.com because the Bears are an FCS team.

The coaches have apparently trying to make sure they have the players' attention.

"This is not an off week," said defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols. "This is not a week to where we can just relax like 'Hey, we're going to go out there and win the game,' because they're coming to play.

"Any time teams at their levels are playing teams at our level, we're going to get their best. We have to prepare for that and give them our best."

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool runs downfield after picking up an onsides kick and nearly scoring against South Carolina on Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

But the players know exactly who they are facing and they watch film. Missouri State has scholarship players, too, but there's a reason they play at a school that's not in the SEC.

Former Hogs' coach Bobby Petrino can still put together a passing game that's probably going to test whatever defensive coordinator Barry Odom can put together in the secondary.

No matter how much Petrino schemes, though, he simply doesn't have the players to win the game unless the Hogs help them out a little and just have a complete lack of interest in the game.

Next week's game against Texas A&M, though, is going to be the test of a Hogs' offense that has fans drooling over the best running attack in years.

The Aggies don't have an offense, but they have as many good athletes on defense as just about anybody not named Alabama, who comes to Fayetteville the next week.

Don't be too quick to make bold predictions now. There's not enough information available, just some points to start the story.

Check back around Halloween and we'll have a better idea.

