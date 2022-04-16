Bad Weather Cancels HogFest

Skip to main content

UPDATE: Bad Weather leads to HogFest Cancellation

Open practice moved indoors, closed to public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – Fans who got up this morning hoping to make the drive to Fayetteville to take in the festivities surrounding a rather unusual spring game that's not a spring game already, soon found out they would be saving their gas for other ventures. 

With thunderstorms expected until 1 p.m. and rain to continue well after, Arkansas officials opted cancel all Hogfest activities and and moved this morning's open practice sessions indoors. 

After first announcing intentions of keeping the open practice in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and open to fans, an official announcement came down around 8:45 a.m. that the open practice would be moved indoors and closed to the public. However, Arkansas will keep its agreement with the SEC Network and make it possible for the practices to be aired live.

If all goes at planned, fans will be able to watch the open practice at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network+, ESPN+ and FuBo TV.

