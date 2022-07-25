Catalon Adds More Accolades

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite missing most of last season, Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon has made his way onto the Jim Thorpe Award watch list for the country's top defensive back.

Catalon opted to return to the team after suffering a broken hand and a shoulder injury last season during the Texas A&M game. The safety stuck it out until finally agreeing to bow out beginning with the Auburn game to tend to his injuries.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas started the season 4-0 and rose to No. 8 in the country with Catalon at full strength. However, Arkansas went 0-3 following his injuries.

Even though he played injured and missed the second half of the season. Catalon compiled 46 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, which was good enough for eighth on a team loaded with prolific tacklers.

The Thorpe Award announcement adds to a growing list of recognition for the Arkansas captain. He has also been named First Team Phil Steele Preseason All-American, First Team Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC and First Team Preseason All-SEC.

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon returns an interception against Rice while getting an escort by fellow defensive LaDarrius Bishop. It was one of two interceptions for Catalon for the game.

The preseason watch list can include up to 50 players, but only 35 have been deemed worthy this season, including six SEC defensive backs. Other players in the conference featured on the list include:

• Jordan Battle, Alabama

• Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

• Cam Smith, South Carolina

• Christopher Smith, Georgia

• Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. Jenna Watson – USA TODAY Sports

The Thorpe Award committee will name 15 semifinalists in October before naming the three finalists the week of Thanksgiving. At that point, 250 voters will determine the ulitmate winner.

If Catalon is named a finalist, he will take the relatively short drive to Oklahoma City for the Awards ceremony.

