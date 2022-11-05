It's the Perfect Weekend for Arkansas Sports Fans

An idiot-proof guide on how to successfully navigate Saturday and Sunday to its fullest benefit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Some weekends just aren't made like the others.

Never has a weekend been as perfectly set up for harmony quite like this one for Arkansas sports fans.

For starters, Arkansas doesn't have an 11 a.m. game and there are no good games in that time slot.

Normally, this would make for a frustrating time, but it's the weekend before deer season. There's maintenance to be done.

Loose and rotten boards need to be replaced. All those honey bun and peanut wrappers need to be swept out, along with the old Coke cans and coffee cups.

Wasp nests need to be knocked down and shooting lanes need to be cleaned up.

Of course there's the obligatory walkabout to see where the deer are crossing this year. Hoof size is to be combined with the results of a search for scrapes on trees to determine how big the story will be at the hunting camp the following Friday night.

The best news for hunters besides the lack of morning football schedule is the change in weather. A cold front pushing through means fewer concerns about snakes, plus deer will be moving more because of the cooler weather and doing so across soft ground, so the ability to gain valuable knowledge this morning is greatly improved.

for thNow coming home from a highly productive morning means walking into multiple great opportunities. If the spouse is into sports, the table sets itself up beautifully. Arkansas plays at 3 p.m., but if the game gets out of hand either way, Tennessee taking on Georgia in the 2:30 game for the right to be the nation's No. 1 team provides a quality alternative.

In fact, that game gives Arkansas fans something to watch while they let the DVR recording build up a little so they can skip first half commercials. It also gives them something to watch during halftime and while letting the recording build up again in the second half so those commercials can be skipped also.

A fan can only handle so many Dr Pepper Fansville and car commercials in a single day.

If the spouse isn't into sports, this is a good time to suggest the opportunity to get an early start on Christmas shopping. Be prepared to make some suggestions for various family members and it would be wise to slip your spouse a $20 bill while telling them you want them to be able to get a [insert spouse's favorite treat or describe their favorite meal].

The last thing you need is a spouse who is annoyed by all the football you are going to watch this afternoon and evening and you need your better half thinking about how you wanted something good for them instead of dwelling how you just wanted to shove them out the door so you could watch sports in peace.

While your spouse is in the bathroom or getting ready, this is the time to set up the DVR for that de facto SEC West championship game between LSU and Alabama that you're going to watch over either slices of hot gooey pizza or leftover fried chicken later tonight.

Follow this up by letting your spouse know that you really want to skip out on a second day of sports in exchange for a date or family outing on Sunday because you want quality time one more time before deer season starts. No need to mention that this is an off week for the Dallas Cowboys accompanied by a weak NFL schedule.

Just set up the DVR for Kansas City and Tennessee if that's something you care about and enjoy the balance between a great sports weekend and family weekend.

Like I said, some Saturdays are just built different.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS LOOKING TO SHOW TEXAS GAME NOT WHO THEY ARE

GONZAGA MOVING TO BIG 12 MIGHT NOT BE BEST THING FOR RAZORBACKS

WHAT MIKE NEIGHBORS, PLAYERS THOUGHT AFTER AN EXHBITION WIN LITTLE TOO CLOSE FOR SOME

WHAT LIBERTY BRINGS TO FAYETTEVILLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME AGAINST THE RAZORBACKS

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CLEAR ON WHO THEY WANT TO REPLACE BRYAN HARSIN

RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH LANDS ON SEC COACHES' FIRST TEAM

WATCH: HOGS' DREW SANDERS, KETRON JACKSON ON FACING LIBERTY ON SATURDAY

WATCH: RAZORBACKS' LUKE JONES, HUDSON CLARK AFTER PRACTICE TUESDAY

LIBERTY'S HUGH FREEZE AFRAID OF COLD, DOESN'T LIKE FAYETTEVILLE GAMES

ANTHONY BLACK'S DUNCANVILLE TEAM STRIPPED OF STATE TITLE, COACH SUSPENDED

NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN, AUBURN NEEDS LIST OF QUALITIES TO SEEK OUT IN NEW SHINING 'KNIGHT'

AUBURN WANTED TO CAP WEEKEND BY FIRING HARSIN & HIRING HOGS' AD

LATEST SEC SHORTS: ARE TENNESSEE FANS AFRAID OF ANYTHING THESE DAYS?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel