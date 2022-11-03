After rehabbing for all last season, Bentonville native hits game-changer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas took down Arkansas-Fort Smith, 92-62, in the Razorbacks’ lone exhibition of the season Wednesday night at Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks played all 12 players that dressed and five of them reached double digits.

Makayla Daniels led the way with a near double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior Erynn Barnum tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Makayla Daniels during a 92-62 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 2, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The Razorbacks got off to a hot start, going on a 14-2 run early in the first to lead 24-8 at the media timeout.

A big part of that run was thanks to Samara Spencer, who earned 10 of her 15 points in the first five minutes of the game. The Razorbacks extended their lead to 17 points following a Jersey Wolfenbarger second-chance jumper. After one quarter, Arkansas led, 34-16.

Arkansas got off to a slow start in the second quarter, only scoring two points in the first five minutes of the frame.

Only six combined points between the two teams were scored in the first five minutes of the quarter. UAFS then cut the Razorback lead to 12 following a 3-pointer, but the Razorbacks went on a 7-0 run, capped off by a Daniels jumper.

The Razorbacks took a 48-32 advantage at the half.

When Arkansas began to find a groove, UAFS had a response, cutting the Arkansas lead to 12 twice in the early part of the third quarter. At the media timeout, Arkansas led 58-44.

The game changer in the third quarter was Maryam Dauda from deep. The redshirt freshman registered back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Razorbacks back ahead by 20 points with under two minutes left in the quarter.

Dauda finished with 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Razorbacks led 68-46 going into the final quarter, where Arkansas outscored UAFS, 24-16.

Although the Lions cut the Arkansas lead to 14 off a 3-pointer with 8:22 remaining in the game, the Razorbacks went on to score seven straight points to go back ahead by 21.

The Razorbacks knocked down four of their 11 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a 92-62 victory.

Arkansas Razorbacks Erynn Barnum during a 92-62 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 2, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Game Notes

• Daniels paced the Razorbacks with 21 points off 6-of-8 shooting. Her backcourt mate Spencer also found herself in double digits with 15 points

• Wolfenbarger came off the bench to deliver 17 points and five rebounds

• Dauda was also huge off the bench, recording 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists

• Barnum registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds

• Rylee Langerman was all over the floor like usual, pulling down nine rebounds and adding four steals

• The Razorbacks pulled down 61 rebounds (22 offensive, 39 defensive)

• Arkansas took 80 shot attempts and limited turnovers to 13

Arkansas officially begins the season on the road at UAPB on Monday, Nov. 7, with a 6 p.m. tipoff at the H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

