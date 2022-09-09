It's Hard to Handicap After Opening Week of Games

Razorbacks' win over Cincinnati nice, but South Carolina is first game that really matters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week just means a little more for Arkansas and South Carolina.

Opening wins last week were a nice way to kick off the season, but they didn't count a bit in the SEC standings, which really is all that matters.

This week will because it's the league opener for both teams.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers looks to run downfield after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Razorback Stadium. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

The game has been analyzed to death. Everybody has looked at what they did last week in the openers and is trying to handicap the second game based on the performance in the first game.

All too often that's a complete waste of everybody's time and trouble. If a team is not better in the second game, I can guarantee you the head coach is worried and half the staff is checking what jobs might be available in December.

Comparing stats in the first week is a waste of time. It means absolutely nothing this week.

One interesting tidbit is the Razorbacks might be missing safeties Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher. Either one would be bad enough, but both at the same time might make things really tricky.

Coaches will say the backups will be fine. That's what coaches say, but there is a reason one made some preseason All-American teams and both are starting.

Fans are trying to talk themselves into believing Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn't been the five-star No. 1-rated prospect in the country when he signed with Oklahoma.

His first two starts with the Sooners were rough ... then he won 15 games in a row.

In hindsight, you have to wonder if OU coach Lincoln Riley's jump to USC had something to do with it.

There's absolutely no evidence backing that up, but you have to wonder if Riley didn't know he was going somewhere and he wanted quarterback Caleb Williams to go with him.

We probably won't know until there's some documentary about it streaming in a decade or so.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against the Georgia State Panthers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Jeff Blake / USA TODAY Sports)

The key point for Hog fans is Rattler is still one of the best technical passers in the game.

His decision-making at times probably hasn't been the best, but if the Gamecocks have receivers running behind the Hogs' secondary like Cincinnati did, Rattler probably won't miss hitting as many.

The answer from some talking heads on sports radio this week has been to get pressure on him.

And that's when he's even more dangerous.

Hogs coach Sam Pittman knows it because that's what he's seen on film.

The guess here is that's going to be the biggest thing. If Rattler can pick the Hogs' secondary apart or scramble enough to keep them in it, well, then things become a shoot-out.

It's hard to handicap those games.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson makes a tackle against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

The Hogs and South Carolina will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Razorback Stadium.

You can watch the game on ESPN and fuboTV.

Listen to the game online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

