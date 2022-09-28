Has Hogs’ Quarterback Flushed A&M Fumble Out of System?

After avoiding media all week, it's one of biggest questions heading into Alabama game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many Arkansas fans will believe decades from now quarterback KJ Jefferson's fumble cost them the game against Texas A&M.

That's a convenient comfort thought, but not exactly correct.

The Razorbacks still had over a half of a game left to play ... and they still had the lead because the Aggies messed up the extra point.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson runs downfield during a 23-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

"The football is a funny shaped ball and it rolls very weirdly sometimes," tight end Trey Knox said Tuesday evening. "Stuff happens. You just have to let it go."

All appearances are Jefferson has done that with a fumble that ended up being a fluke 98-yard touchdown return that probably had more to do with a lack of interest in anybody chasing the A&M defender than anything else.

In fairness, the Hogs probably thought Tyreek Chappel, the guy who caught the thing in the air, was down before Demoni Johnson snatched it from him and took off, doing a sprint down the left sideline.

The Hogs' offensive players probably learned a valuable lesson.

Knox and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders made a convincing argument that Jefferson, who appears to keep things pretty even keel, has flushed it mentally.

"He’ll get over things fast," Sanders said Tuesday. "He actually helped me out with my fumble, after my fumble. I was down and I didn’t expect me to fumble close by the end zone, so he helped me out."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson runs a mesh point play with running back Raheim Sanders during a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Jefferson has only thrown one interception this season, which came against Missouri State on a pass that bounced off his intended target, Knox.

After the fumble against the Aggies, Knox noticed Jefferson bounce back, leading the Hogs on a key fourth quarter scoring drive and got the team in position for a potential game-winning field goal.

"He’s flushed it and he knows he didn’t play his best game on Saturday and he’s going out there this week to play his best game," Knox said.

Jefferson's fumble did change momentum, but it didn't cost the Hogs the game. They had plenty of chances after that.

Now Jefferson just has to focus on Alabama this week in a nationally-televised game on CBS and fuboTV. You can also listen to the game at HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas radio 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

The last thing anybody wants is the disappointing loss last week kicks off a losing streak of an October that's going to be difficult enough.

