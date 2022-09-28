Hogs Will Have to Keep Alabama's Bryce Young Off-Balance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck knows what he's facing against Bryce Young.

After all, the Alabama quarterback did win the Heisman Trophy last year.

"Just being able to contain him and keep him in the pocket while also affecting his throws will help us a lot on defense," the transfer from Georgia Tech said after practice Tuesday.

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks cornerback Lu Tillery (0 sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Marvin Gentry / USA TODAY Sports)

Young set an Alabama program record with 559 passing yards, along with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Crimson Tide's 42-35 win over the Razorbacks last year in Tuscaloosa.

Don't be deceived by that score because the Hogs scored a touchdown at the end. It was more like a two-touchdown game.

They never really got Young off-balance last year.

“They're more of a throwing team now, especially on first and second down on the down," Domineck said. "We’ve just got to make sure we keep him in the pocket, keep him contained. Can't let him use his legs.

"We’ve got to cut out his main strengths of the game. That's what our focus is. That's what our goal is, to get to him. Disrupt him. Get in his face. Just make it easier on the back end for our defense.”

After facing Texas A&M's Max Johnson last week, this is a different look for the Hogs. Johnson hurt them with some runs, but he wasn't as graceful as Young will be or South Carolina's Spencer Rattler was the week before.

“Each quarterback we play, they all have different assets,” Domineck said. “They all have different attributes that we have to prepare for.

"At the end of the day, we understand that we're not just playing a Heisman Trophy winner, we're playing a whole team. We have to go out there and do our jobs, do what we need to do, make our assignments and take them out of their game."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) defends against a pass to Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

The goal is do what they do best against every team.

“Whether they're the best quarterback or the worst, anybody can really make plays if you let them, and that's just something that we can let them do," Domineck said. "We can't let them play their game. We can't let him get comfortable in the pocket. We can't let him just scramble around the field.

"We just have to be able to play our game, keep him contained and just play the way the Arkansas Razorbacks have always played.”

